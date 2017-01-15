Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Thierry Henry picks his Manchester United-Liverpool combined XI

Manchester United and Liverpool are the two most successful clubs in England.

With 38 league titles between them, there simply isn’t a fixture in England that can compare.

During the Premier League era, United certainly have had the upper hand. The Red Devils have got their hands on 13 trophies since the inaugural 1992/93 season, whereas Liverpool are still looking for their first.

One man that has experienced the quality of both sides in their Premier League prime is Thierry Henry.

The Arsenal legend has done battle with United for the title on numerous occasions, while Liverpool have occasionally challenged the Gunners, albeit unsuccessfully, for the league.

In the build-up to this afternoon’s clash between United and Liverpool, we’ve seen dozens of ‘combined XI’s’ with the most debatable one coming from Henry’s Sky Sports colleague Graeme Souness.

But Henry has produced a variety on the usual combined XI.

The former striker has come up with a combined XI from players he’s played against. Having played in England for more than eight years, it’s fair to say Henry is a good man to ask to name a combined XI from the United and Liverpool players he’s played against.

Arsenal v Manchester United

While Souness was criticised by his bias towards Liverpool, Henry will no doubt be slammed for picking just ONE player from the Merseyside club.

That’s right, only Steven Gerrard made it from a Liverpool perspective with the likes of Xabi Alonso and Luis Suarez being overlooked.

Here is the team:

Goalkeeper | Edwin van der Sar | Manchester United

Arsenal's French forward Thierry Henry (L) celebra

Right back | Gary Neville | Manchester United

Left back | Patrice Evra | Manchester United

Centre back | Rio Ferdinand | Manchester United

Manchester United v Arsenal

Centre back | Jaap Stam | Manchester United

Centre midfield | Roy Keane | Manchester United

Centre midfield | Paul Scholes | Manchester United

Centre midfield | Steven Gerrard | Liverpool

Liverpool v Arsenal

Winger | Cristiano Ronaldo | Manchester United

Winger | Ryan Giggs | Manchester United

Striker | Wayne Rooney | Manchester United

Manchester United v Arsenal

