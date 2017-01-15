Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Jack and DeGale exhanges blows in New York.

Floyd Mayweather explains why Badou Jack-James DeGale fight was 'bad for boxing'

If you were fortunate enough to stay up to watch Badou Jack and James DeGale battle it out for the super-middleweight title, then perhaps the verdict may have came as a surprise to you.

Despite a blistering start in New York from DeGale, as he knocked down his Swedish opponent in the first round, from then on it was an uphill struggle.

As round after round passed, Jack gained more and more momentum, culminating in the Swede knocking down his opponent in round twelve, just as DeGale had done in the early exchanges of what was a captivating bout.

It became apparent throughout that Jack was just a bit too smart, a bit too shrewd for his British counterpart who had come out all guns blazing.

As the final bell rang, most anticipated a new super-middleweight title. However, by a majority ruling the match was deemed to be a draw - meaning DeGale retained his title, at least for now.

For the British superstar, remarkably, this is the second time he has defended his super-middleweight title through the means of a draw. The British boxer also successfully defended his title last time out, on that occasion drawing with Lucian Bute.

The decision came much to the delight of DeGale, yet as it always is with sport, the opposite corner were left feeling rightfully aggrieved.

Badou Jack v James DeGale

Badou Jack's promoter, Floyd Mayweather, failed to comprehend the controversial decision and strongly believed his man deserved the win on the night.

Mayweather's thoughts

"This is the second time in a row Badou Jack has got a bad decision," Mayweather said.

"James DeGale is a hell of a boxer but tonight he didn’t win. I respect him as a fighter but Jack was the better man tonight.

"Two times in a row this has happened to us. It’s all about being fair.

"At the end of the day, a lot of times I don’t know what the judges are looking at. This is bad for boxing. This was a bad night for boxing."

Jose Pedraza v Gervonta Davis

Frustration for Jack and Mayweather, whilst DeGale woke up celebrating, despite losing his front teeth in what proved to be a brutal fight.

A rematch would certainly prove a tantalising prospect. Both men have their qualities and, following last night's events, be sure that Mayweather will be pushing to get his man a rematch, and sooner, rather than later.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

