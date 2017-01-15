5'9" Cavs rookie throws down epic one-handed dunk in D-League game

From Spud Webb to Nate Robinson, diminutive dunkers have captivated NBA fans over the years.

Add Cleveland Cavaliers rookie Kay Felder to the list.

After the Cavaliers selected Felder with the 54th pick in the NBA, the general consensus was that he’d be a bit of a project at the NBA level, mostly due to his size.

After all, he’s just 5’9”.

While he’s currently in the D-League as he works on developing his overall game, he threw down an epic dunk on Saturday that captured the attention of many. Check it out.

We have liftoff!



The 2015-2016 Horizon Conference Player of the Year averaged 24.4 points, 4.3 rebounds, 9.3 assists and 2.0 steals per game for Oakland University.

In 22 games played for Cleveland this season, he has struggled to make an impact, however, averaging 5.1 points and 1.6 assists over just 10.6 minutes per game. He also shot just 40.8 percent from the field, which is one of the factors that led to his demotion to Canton.

In two games at the D-League level this year, Felder has averaged 30.0 points, 7.0 rebounds and 6.0 assists over 41.2 minutes per game.

The 21-year-old will look to crack Cleveland’s rotation on a full-time basis in the coming years.

Plays like the one above will help him get there and he will be one of the funnest players to watch if he throws down jams like that at the next level.