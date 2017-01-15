Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

DeGale with a busted face after a striking blow from Jack.

James DeGale posts emotional tweet following draw with Badou Jack

It was a tough fight for British super-middleweight champion James DeGale last night in New York.

The Brit came flying out of the traps, knocking down his Swedish challenger Badou Jack in the first round.

But as the bout progressed, it became eminently clear that this wasn't going to be a walk in the park for DeGale.

In fact, Jack began to dominate proceedings and ultimately knocked DeGale down in round 12 as he continuously ramped up the pressure on the defending champion.

Jack was marginally sharper, marginally quicker and altogether more smart about his boxing in what turned into an engaging championship fight in New York.

As DeGale took blow after blow, there was unanimous feeling that the super-middleweight title was soon to change hands.

A thunderous blow from the Swede saw DeGale lose his front teeth, as Jack's confidence in coming out victorious grew.

The latter thought he had KO'd the Brit late on, only for DeGale to miraculously soldier on to defend his beloved title.

Badou Jack v James DeGale

This isn't the first time DeGale has defended his title with a draw. Last time out there was nothing between him and challenger Lucian Bate, as the pair fought blow for blow in an enthralling encounter.

The decision was controversial, as Floyd Mayweather branded the fight and thus decision as 'bad for boxing'.

DeGale won't care, though as he woke up still proudly bearing his IBF title proud. The champ voiced his elation in one fantastic tweet:

"No front teeth stitches bust up face but I am still IBF world champion! Love a rematch if not move forward. Thank u all for your support".

It speaks volumes as to the character of DeGale that despite defending his title and taking a stern beating in the process, he is still looking for a rematch with Jack.

And it is a rematch that boxing fans worldwide will eagerly anticipate. After all, these are two boxers inseparable in terms of ability and, as last night proved, that naturally delivers unmissable occasions.

Floyd Mayweather
Wladamir Klitschko
David Haye
Boxing
James de Gale

