Paul Scholes' loyalty to Manchester United is hard to find in modern-day football.

Having spent his entire career at the Theatre of Dreams, the 42-year-old epitomises the phrase 'one-club man' and even came out of retirement for one season in 2012 to help out.

Such devotion is something of a rarity nowadays, with players all too inclined to jump ship in times of struggle or when more money is offered elsewhere.

Chelsea's Diego Costa is reportedly close to becoming one of those players amidst rumours of a move to China following a training ground bust-up with Antonio Conte.

Scholes agrees with the notion that foreign players in particular lack loyalty to clubs, as he explained on BT Sport yesterday.

"It's a lot of money," he said. "You see these Brazilians - these foreign players - coming over. There's not much loyalty in the game from these players.

"I think we saw with Costa last year that he wanted to go back to Atletico Madrid. I think he's been looking for a way out.

"I can half understand it. I didn't need to go looking for money [at Manchester United], but I can understand why Costa would."

Scholes was then asked by Jake Humphreys whether he would have left United for more money during his days at the club (see below for a video).

"Did you ever become a Manchester United fan to the extent that if you were offered £50,000 more to move, you would have turned it down?" Humphreys asked.

His question prompted a perfect response from Scholes.

He said: "Yeah. I'm not talking money here, but I was at the biggest club in the world anyway.

"I lived 20 minutes from the ground, it was the club I loved as a kid. Another £50,000-per-week, £300,000-per-week, I wouldn't have gone anywhere."

Humphreys then interjected and asked if his reason for staying was because he lived close to Old Trafford, to which Scholes replied: "No, it's because I was winning trophies all the time."

Brilliant. If only current players shared the same outlook as Scholes, who is now regarded as a club legend at United.

