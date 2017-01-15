Steph Curry is getting ready for arguably the toughest game of the Golden State Warriors' 2016-17 season so far when they play against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday night.

The last time the two teams met, the Warriors were narrowly defeated by the Cavaliers 109-108, in a game which Curry only managed 15 points, three rebounds, and three assists despite nearly 40 minutes of play.

It wasn't a good outing for him on that day, and it hasn't been a good season for the two-time MVP overall so far, as his points, rebounds, and assists per game are all down from last year. However, he's been putting in the work to change all of that.

After Golden State's practice on Sunday, Curry spent some extra time on the court sinking some three's. In fact, out of the 50 shots which he took, he only missed three, scoring the first 19 in a row before missing his first one.

This video truly shows off the magic and lure that is Steph Curry. It's hypnotizing how he is able to do this so consistently.

It's a good job the Warriors star is working on his three-pointers, as his three-point conversion percentage is down as well this season, from 45.4 percent last season, to only 39.7 percent this year.

Obviously, Curry isn't shooting against any opponents in this video, and the pressure could cause the shots to have a different outcome. We'll have to wait until Monday night to see if the practice here pays off against the Cavaliers.