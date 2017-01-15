The big news that’s come from the WrestleMania 33 card reportedly being changed is that Vince McMahon has cancelled the proposed dream match between John Cena and The Undertaker.

The most recent expectation was that Cena would dethrone AJ Styles for the WWE Championship at the Royal Rumble event, and would defend the gold against The Phenom.

NIXING THE FEUD

However, it was previously revealed that The Undertaker was actually supposed to enter the Grandest Stage of Them All as the WWE Champion, with Cena a possible opponent.

However, Vince has cancelled every plan regarding The Undertaker.

That means there’s no match against Cena, or Roman Reigns, not even Braun Strowman or for any championship title.

The only thing that has been confirmed is that he’ll battle a Monday Night Raw superstar., that's according to Dave Meltzer.

Fans have mixed emotions about Vince nixing the plans featuring The Phenom and Cena, as it was seen as a ‘now or never’ moment in Orlando between the pair.

There seems to be a brilliant reason for Vince cancelling the plans, and it’s something fans might be very happy about.

NO LONG-TERM BENEFITS

Ring Side News are reporting that it’s Vince’s vision for WrestleMania 33 which made him change his mind.

He finally saw that having this match won’t have many long-term benefits or much of an impact, something Meltzer also confirmed on Twitter.

They went on to add that nobody truly gains anything from the match, and it doesn’t help create new stars for the future of the company.

While it means fans will miss out on a dream contest, it also shows that Vince is finally beginning to look at the future, and the long-term benefits of not having this bout rather than hindering future plans or stars just for the sake of one night.

Are you pleased that Vince McMahon reportedly cancelled John Cena vs. The Undertaker? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

