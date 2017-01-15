Chris Eubank Jr, 23-1, this morning caused an uproar on Twitter with a tweet that got the blood boiling of plenty of Twitter users.

DeGale had just come out of a brutal fight with Swede Badou Jack, successfully defending his IBF super-middleweight title with a draw.

It was by no means a comfortable day at the office for DeGale, who came out of the match without two of his front teeth.

DeGale tweeted: "No front teeth stitches bust up face but I am still IBF world champion! Love a rematch if not move forward. Thank u all for your support".

Whilst most were left congratulating the champion for his courageous display, one man couldn't resist in getting back to business.

DeGale had just fought in one the toughest and most intense bouts of his life, and he came out with multiple injuries, primarily to his face.

This, though, didn't stop Chris Eubank Jr from once again attempting to bolster his ego as he showed little respect, citing DeGale as his next target.

Chris Eubank Jr tweeted: "After I become IBO Super Middle-Weight World Champion on Feb 4th. I'm coming for James Degale #TakingAllTheBelts."

This was swiftly followed by a cheap shot at the Brit: "Degale I'm coming for the rest of those teeth too" Eubank tweeted shortly after.

Whilst Eubank will feel his actions were perfectly in order, and that he just wants a shot at the IBF title, Twitter users took the chance to voice their anger at Eubank with some fantastic responses.

