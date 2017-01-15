Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Boxing

Chris Eubank Jr has his sights set of a match with fellow Brit James DeGale.

Twitter is fuming with Chris Eubank Jr. after his tweets following Badou Jack vs James DeGale

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Chris Eubank Jr, 23-1, this morning caused an uproar on Twitter with a tweet that got the blood boiling of plenty of Twitter users.

DeGale had just come out of a brutal fight with Swede Badou Jack, successfully defending his IBF super-middleweight title with a draw.

It was by no means a comfortable day at the office for DeGale, who came out of the match without two of his front teeth.

Article continues below

DeGale tweeted: "No front teeth stitches bust up face but I am still IBF world champion! Love a rematch if not move forward. Thank u all for your support".

Whilst most were left congratulating the champion for his courageous display, one man couldn't resist in getting back to business.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Watch: Falcons owner Arthur Blank's brilliant locker room dance after playoff win

Watch: Falcons owner Arthur Blank's brilliant locker room dance after playoff win

The Raiders have come to a big decision on their NFL future

The Raiders have come to a big decision on their NFL future

Big Show shows off incredible physique in Twitter photo - fans can't believe it

Big Show shows off incredible physique in Twitter photo - fans can't believe it

WATCH: Cody Rhodes’ brilliant response to Stardust heckler at indie show

WATCH: Cody Rhodes’ brilliant response to Stardust heckler at indie show

Video: Ranieri did something brilliant to Kante before Leicester vs Chelsea

Video: Ranieri did something brilliant to Kante before Leicester vs Chelsea

The real reason Diego Costa wants to quit Chelsea this month [Sun]

The real reason Diego Costa wants to quit Chelsea this month [Sun]

DeGale had just fought in one the toughest and most intense bouts of his life, and he came out with multiple injuries, primarily to his face.

This, though, didn't stop Chris Eubank Jr from once again attempting to bolster his ego as he showed little respect, citing DeGale as his next target.

Chris Eubank Jr tweeted: "After I become IBO Super Middle-Weight World Champion on Feb 4th. I'm coming for James Degale #TakingAllTheBelts."

This was swiftly followed by a cheap shot at the Brit: "Degale I'm coming for the rest of those teeth too" Eubank tweeted shortly after.

Whilst Eubank will feel his actions were perfectly in order, and that he just wants a shot at the IBF title, Twitter users took the chance to voice their anger at Eubank with some fantastic responses.

Here are some of the best:

One user fantastic shot down Eubank Jr, sighting his defeat to Billy Jo Saunders:

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Floyd Mayweather
Wladamir Klitschko
David Haye
Boxing

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again