Since Adam Silver took over as the commissioner of the NBA, it has become very clear that he values the expansion of the game beyond the borders of the United States.

So far this year, there have been games in London and Mexico City as Silver continues to make an effort to grow the sport internationally.

After the San Antonio Spurs and Phoenix Suns played at Arena Ciudad de Mexico on Saturday, Silver addressed the media with some exciting news regarding the relationship between the NBA and the United States’ southern neighbor.

"In terms of a franchise in Mexico City, it's something that we're going to look at," Silver said. "This is a competitive market, well over 20 million people. While we have no immediate plans to expand the NBA, one of the things that we look at is whether expanding would be additive to the league as a whole.”

He further explained that the impact of such a move might have a domino effect. “Clearly coming to Mexico City just because of the huge population here in Mexico but in essence as a gateway to the rest of Latin America could potentially be very important to the league. You clearly have a beautiful state-of-the-art arena here, and you can tell by ticket sales that we have the interest. So that's something that we will continue to look at."

On Saturday, attendance was a sold-out crowd of 20,532 and NBA officials said it was the largest crowd to ever attend an NBA game in Mexico.

One of the challenges of expanding to another country is whether or not the host city has a venue (or the capability of having one) that is suitable to support a team. Keep in mind that the U.S. arenas are mostly state-of-the-art facilities.

Silver identified Arena Monterrey in Monterrey, Mexico as one of these top-of-the-line facilities that could easily host a D-League team, according to Michael C. Wright of ESPN.

Before placing a franchise in Mexico, however, a couple of things need to happen, according to the commissioner.

"I think the next step before we start talking about a franchise in Mexico City is to bring more games here. Of course we've had these two regular-season games, and whether we bring additional regular-season games in the next season or do some sort of tournament where you bring over a group of teams and they all play each other in some format -- that's something that we're looking at," Silver told reporters.

In addition, the NBA will look to open a development academy in Mexico in order to cultivate talent.

Silver commented, ”One other factor is, in order to grow basketball in Mexico, we realize we need to ensure that NBA-caliber players are coming from this market. So just as we look at other markets throughout the world, we're going to look to open an academy here in Mexico because there's a lot of great basketball being played at a young level.”

He went on, “You have some fantastic 12-, 13-, 14-, 15-year-olds. But what happens when the players get to be 15, 16 years old, unless they've played against other top players, unless they play top-notch competition, they never advance to NBA-caliber players.”

There have only been four players of Mexican descent to play at the NBA level despite the sizable population and close proximity to the United States.

This is an exciting time for international NBA fans, as the Association continues to grow beyond the confines of the United States.

Expect the NBA to continue adding games in London and Mexico as the league hashes out possible expansion plans over the next decade.