Jose Mourinho compares Paul Pogba to former Premier League legend

Jose Mourinho has taken charge of some phenomenal players during his time as a manager, and one way or another has figured out a way of getting the best out of them along the way.

And during his time in England, he hasn't coached many players better than Frank Lampard.

The now retired midfielder enjoyed an unprecedented amount of success under the Special One and became a true icon of the game at Stamford Bridge.

And while Lampard the player may be gone, Mourinho has moved on and now has the world's most expensive player under his command in the shape of Paul Pogba.

Pogba struggled to live up to the price tag during his first few weeks back at Old Trafford, but is now starting to find his feet and show why he came at such a high price.

This transformation has had a lot to do with Mourinho, who has revealed that he gave the Frenchman the same advice he gave to Lampard 13 years ago to help him turn into a prolific goalscorer from midfield.

"I've worked with Paul, tactically as mentally, Mourinho said as per the Mirror.

"I did nothing special. It is part of him. His technical and psychological qualities are part of him.

"Tactically, I have tried to adjust him and give some guidance and try to make a dynamic player for the team where he can be dangerous and can arrive in certain positions where he has the potential to score.

"I remember when I arrived at Chelsea in 2004 and, in my first match, I played a 4-4-2 where Lampard was the inside player on the left side.

"It took me a couple of months to understand that this guy had so much potential to score goals that I had to change for him.

"It is the same with Pogba, but these are the little details when you work with players.

"With more time, you try to understand them and try to get the best out of them."

Since working with Lampard, no player has come near his record of 177 goals from midfield in the Premier League era.

Pogba may have a long way to go to even come near that but he's made a start by taking advantage of the licence to roam forward more to support Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

But Mourinho admitted he stopped short of setting targets for the 23-year-old by concluding: "I think he can score goals. I don't want to set targets for him, but I just feel that in every match he can potentially score a goal."

