There was a lot of buzz in Blackpool, Lancashire on Saturday evening as the WWE hosted the first night of the United Kingdom Championship tournament from the historic Empress Ballroom.

As expected, the atmosphere is always electric when the company brings their programming across the pond whether it’s for one of the main roster shows, NXT, or something completely different.

UK CHAMPIONSHIP TOURNAMENT

It’s safe to say that the first night went down as a huge success, with some of the favourites in Trent Seven and Pete Dunne advancing.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

Despite some great matches within the 15-minute time limits, it was one particular chant that stole the show.

WWE will know that UK fans go crazy for almost anything when they’re over here, mainly because we don’t have the same constant access to the product like our American friends do, so it’s a rare treat for us.

Article continues below

In a match between Saxon Huxley and Sam Gradwell, the crowd was constantly referring to Huxley as ‘Jesus’, with plenty of different Jesus chants echoing throughout the venue.

LET'S GO JESUS!

As you can see in the tweet below, a fan posted an image of the two in action, as well as two of the most popular and funniest chants of the evening.

He posted: “Only in wrestling can you get a “Let’s go Jesus, Jesus Sux!” chant, followed by “Heyyyy Jesus, I wanna know won’t you be my God?”

The US audience might be a little familiar with the latter chant now, as it’s something that was given to Bayley during her time on NXT.

Triple H was also in attendance and took to Twitter to share his confusion and surprise at what the fans were chanting.

He tweeted: “That’s one of the more interesting chants I’ve heard from a crowd…”

That’s just one night, maybe if The Game sticks around he’ll realise that’s just British fans scratching the surface.

What’s the strangest chant you’ve heard at a wrestling event? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms