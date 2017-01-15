After Derrick Rose went AWOL and skipped a game last week, sending the media and NBA community into a frenzy, it was a little surprising to hear him offer criticism towards someone else when he spoke to reporters after practice on Saturday.

The recipient of the critique: head coach Jeff Hornacek, who was rumored to have had a heated argument with Rose last week which prompted the former MVP to go missing.

Rose said that he wants Hornacek to demand more from the team on the defensive side of the ball.

"Our defense triggers a lot of things," Rose explained. "And I told him he has to be on us hard about defense every day. Like, beat it in our heads where we get tired of hearing him talking about it.”

The Knicks have lost nine of their last 11 games and have not gotten stops when they’ve needed to over that stretch and for much of the season. In fact, they’ve lost a number of games in that span due to their inability to make plays in the fourth quarter on that end of the floor.

When asked to explain himself, Rose continued, "It's not just one element. It's all of it -- effort, schemes, decision-making, personnel, communication. It's everything.”

He went on, "You can tell when we're out there. You have some games where we have everything clicking. It's no middle ground with us. It's either we look good, or we look quite different than that. I wanted to say another word, but quite different than that. We got to have an in-between. Then right when we're slipping, we got to be able to let everybody be aware of that and try to fix it -- not after the game, but during the game.”

In defense of himself and his coaching staff, Hornacek offered the following.

"We do defensive situations every day. Try to go live. It's a case of continuing to work on it," Hornacek said. "At times, it's pretty decent and other times we kind of revert back. Again, we have to do a better job of just keeping harping on them about it and putting them in different situations in practice, and they'll have to do better at doing it more consistently, so we all have to be better at it.”

While the team’s recent struggles can’t be placed on one particular player or on the coaching staff, it’s a tad bit hypocritical for Rose to be sounding off in this fashion.

First of all, he showed a complete lack of professionalism by skipping a game without alerting anyone.

Secondly, he’s been terrible defensively from an individual perspective this season. According to ESPN’s Defensive Real Plus-Minus, which measures a player’s on-court impact on the team’s defensive performance, Rose ranks 73rd among 85 eligible point guards.

Add these comments to Carmelo Anthony’s recent tirade after an embarrassing loss to the Philadelphia 76ers and you can make the logical assumption that the team is in a state of disarray at the moment.

The Knicks are currently 18-22 and sit in 10th place in the Eastern Conference. After adding Joakim Noah and Rose in the offseason, they were among the preseason favorites to make the playoffs, but as it seems now, they have as many problems off the court as they do on it.