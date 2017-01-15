Watch: Falcons owner Arthur Blank's brilliant locker room dance after playoff win

The Atlanta Falcons booked their place in the NFC championship game and one more win away from the Super Bowl when they defeated the Seattle Seahawks 36-20 on Saturday night.

Matt Ryan orchestrated the victory and further demonstrated why he should be the league's MVP with a 338 passing yards and three touchdown performance against one of the best defenses in the NFL.

Every member of the Falcons team was so jubilant and happy with the team's performance. Even the team's owner showed off his joy with a couple of dance moves of his own.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

While celebrating in the locker room with the team, Atlanta's owner Arthur Blank was recorded having a great time with the players, dancing away and having the time of his life.

Blank was even seen kissing his wife in celebration on the sideline during the interception late in the fourth quarter which all-but confirmed the Falcons place in the NFC championship.

Article continues below

This will be the second time Atlanta has gone to the NFC title game in the last five seasons, which is tied for the most appearances with the Seahawks in that period.

The Falcons will be watching Green Bay Packers vs Dallas Cowboys very closely. If Green Bay wins, Atlanta will host the NFC title game in what will be the last ever game at the Georgia Dome. If the Cowboys wins, they will travel to Dallas to compete for a spot in the Super Bowl.

Blank will be hoping they win this game so he can do plenty more dancing in celebration.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms