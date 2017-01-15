Football fans troll 'sad Guardiola' after shock Everton battering

Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

It's been a harsh education for Pep Guardiola since coming to England.

Revered as one of the best coaches in the game, he was expected to win the Premier League at a canter given the resources available to him and his track record of winning titles.

However, his City side remain well off the pace at the top of the table, and the club's ambitions took a huge knock with a 4-0 defeat to Everton on Sunday afternoon.

Everton youngster Tom Davies may have stolen the headlines with his late goal in the game, but the enduring image is undoubtedly of a rather sad looking Pep Guardiola sat on the sidelines.

Having seen his side dominate in the first half, the former Barcelona man must have been wondering how his side weren't in the lead as they instead found themselves leaking goals as the second period went on.

Striker Romelu Lukaku made City pay for squandering their chances when he opened the scoring and Kevin Mirallas soon doubled their advantage.

And while the score was at 2-0 the camera panned to Guardiola sat on the sidelines looking rather sorry for himself.

Pep's pep has been called into question in recent weeks following a series of erratic incidents. He has tried to reign those in, but the look on his face said it all.

And as you can imagine, it inspired a whole set of jokes...

