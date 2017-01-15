Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Pogba had a half to forget.

Paul Pogba trolled after conceding penalty vs Liverpool

Paul Pogba recently declared Manchester United versus Liverpool a bigger fixture than the Manchester derby.

"The history of fixture is well known. It is a big derby, more so than Manchester City," Pogba told BBC's The Premier League Show, via Goal.

"The atmosphere is always very special.

"You want three points against any team, but it is more special when it comes against Liverpool."

So, sporting a new haircut and with his Twitter emoji being shown on the electronic boards at Old Trafford, this felt like the game for Pogba to make his mark; to put in an £89 million performance.

What did he end up doing? Conceding a penalty, from which Liverpool scored. D’oh.

Pogba's blunder

The Frenchman made a complete mess of a Liverpool corner. He lost sight of the ball and was helpless to prevent it falling onto his hand.

James Milner scored from the resulting penalty to give Liverpool the lead.

Watch the incident, and the goal, below.

Twitter reacts

Twitter wasted no time in mercilessly mocking the 23-year-old’s blunder.

Oh Paul.

Will Pogba justify his £89m price tag? Let us know in the comments section below!

