Jurgen Klopp and Joel Matip.

Jurgen Klopp reacts to withdrawing Joel Matip from squad to face Man Utd

Heading into Sunday's showdown with Manchester United, Jurgen Klopp will have wanted to play his best possible Liverpool XI - but he couldn't.

While Sadio Mane and Philippe Coutinho's absences were expected, with Nathaniel Clyne also injured, many expected Joel Matip to finally make his return.

And yet, when Liverpool's final matchday squad was announced, the 25-year-old's name was nowhere to be seen.

Matip has been at the centre of controversy recently for his refusal to represent Cameroon at the African Cup of Nations, despite previously telling his country he didn't want to compete.

Such confusion meant he needed clearance from FIFA to play against United but, to Liverpool's detriment, he wasn't given the green light and was withdrawn as a result.

Klopp summed up the feeling surrounding Matip's absence before the game, describing the situation as "really frustrating".

Asked why Matip was unable to play on Sky Sports, the German explained: "That's difficult to explain. In our understanding, Joel is officially retired from international football.

"The club did everything we had to do to make this clear but up until now we couldn't get the response we need to be 100% sure he can play.

"It's pretty difficult and really frustrating.

"He has been in training four or five days. He would have been in the squad 100%, maybe on the pitch today so I don't think it’s fair but we cannot do more than waiting on the decision.

"We need to get an answer as quick as possible."

Liverpool entered the half-time break 1-0 up thanks to James Milner's well-taken penalty, with Paul Pogba guilty of handling the ball from a corner.

Topics:
Liverpool
Fernando Torres
UEFA Champions League
Football
Premier League
Steven Gerrard
Luis Suarez
Manchester United

