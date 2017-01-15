It seems like a repeat of January 2016 when there was serious discussion of AJ Styles signing with the WWE after leaving New Japan Pro Wrestling.

Rumours turned into scenes of excitement when he was the third entrant in the Royal Rumble and fast forward one year, he has numerous victories over John Cena and is the reigning WWE Champion.

WRESTLE KINGDOM 11

Now Styles isn’t the name fans are talking about signing with the company, but it’s Kenny Omega following his incredible efforts against Kazuchika Okada at Wrestle Kingdom 11 – with many referring to it as one of the greatest matches of all time.

The big news to come from The Cleaner’s camp is that he’s claiming he’s left Japan, but whether that happens or not remains to be seen.

Fans are praying that he somehow enters the Royal Rumble, but with his NJPW contract expiring on January 31, it doesn’t seem likely at this point.

Despite that, Triple H has finally confirmed that he’s interested in Omega.

During a media conference call ahead of the United Kingdom Championship Tournament, The Game tried circling around the subject, but eventually gave in.

INTERESTED IN THE CLEANER

He said: “As far as Kenny Omega goes, I’m just interested in talent, period.

“If somebody is talented as a performer and they wanna come work for the WWE, if they wanna come to the largest platform in the world where they can truly show what they do off on a global basis, then WWE is the choice for them.

“If they wanna come work for us and they’re very talented, then I’m interested in talking to them, and that’s across the board.

“To me, anytime anybody questions me on a talent – am I interested in them – the fact that you’re questioning me on them means that person is probably talented.

“So yes, I’m interested.”

The Game has spoken, and if he’s seriously interested in bringing him on board, he’ll know that he won’t come cheap.

Do you think Triple H can secure the signing of Kenny Omega? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

