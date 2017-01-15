Video: Tom Brady is frustrated after being taken down legally by Jadeveon Clowney

Quarterback is one of the most protected positions in football so when they get hit, you're bound to hear someone complain about it.

Protecting the quarterback has been a huge talking point this season after how many of them have been injured or picked up concussions over the duration of the year. A few stare at the referees when they are taken to the ground asking for a flag.

No other quarterback complains more about hits on him than New England Patriots' Tom Brady, and that was clear to see during his Divisional round playoff game against the Houston Texans on Saturday night.

Half way through the third quarter with the score at 24-13, Brady threw pass targeted at Danny Amendola but it fell incomplete. After he had released the ball, the quarterback was taken to the ground by the Texans' Jadeveon Clowney.

The four-time Super Bowl winner thought he had been subject to a late hit by Clowney, but the officials completely ignored it, causing him to be frustrated with the no call as he struggled to get back on his feet.

However, the hit was clean and legal as the defensive lineman was within one step of the quarterback before he had released the ball, meaning he did not have enough time to react to the situation and change his collision course.

Brady had the last laugh on the night, as he helped his team to score another touchdown and a field goal to win the game 34-16 and advance to the AFC championship game for the sixth season in a row.

New England will be watching the Pittsburgh Steelers vs Kansas City Chiefs game closely as they'll play the winner of that contest in the AFC title game in a week's time.

