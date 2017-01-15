Paul Merson has found himself in the headlines for all the wrong reasons recently.

Last week he was roundly lambasted for a thinly-veiled xenophobic rant alongside Phil Thompson over Hull's appointment of Marco Silva.

Despite Silva's success with the likes of Sporting Lisbon and Olympiacos, Merson vented his frustration at this 'unknown' manager being given the chance to manage in the Premier League over a 'more experienced' manager getting the job like Gary Rowett.

Of course, the irony there is that Rowett hasn't managed in the Premier League either, but that didn't seem to stop the former Arsenal man from going off on a rather incoherent rant.

But now, just a week later, he's done it again and put his foot in it.

Speaking on Sky Sports ahead of Manchester City's clash at Everton on Sunday afternoon, Merson was asked for his opinion on the outcome of the game.

Casting his mind back to last week's win over West Ham in the FA Cup, Merson predicted that City wouldn't have any trouble getting the better of the Toffees as frustrating them would get the home fans on their backs.

In fact, Merson felt so confident in his prediction that he even finished off the segment by exclaiming "I don't know who's going to stop them."

In hindsight, there probably aren't many people that thought Everton would run out 4-0 winners, but given his recent indiscretions, there has been extra emphasis on his comments this time around.

And at the final whistle, fans sought out the video on Twitter to take yet another swipe at him.

Lately Merson has been entering Robbie Savage levels of ridiculous, and though he has a fine playing career to look back on, that alone isn't enough to suggest that he can hold his own when it comes to punditry.

