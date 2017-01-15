Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Paul Merson.

Paul Merson trolled again for Man City prediction hilariously wrong

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Paul Merson has found himself in the headlines for all the wrong reasons recently.

Last week he was roundly lambasted for a thinly-veiled xenophobic rant alongside Phil Thompson over Hull's appointment of Marco Silva.

Despite Silva's success with the likes of Sporting Lisbon and Olympiacos, Merson vented his frustration at this 'unknown' manager being given the chance to manage in the Premier League over a 'more experienced' manager getting the job like Gary Rowett.

Article continues below

Of course, the irony there is that Rowett hasn't managed in the Premier League either, but that didn't seem to stop the former Arsenal man from going off on a rather incoherent rant.

But now, just a week later, he's done it again and put his foot in it.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Watch: Tom Brady threw a tantrum after being taken down legally vs Texans

Watch: Tom Brady threw a tantrum after being taken down legally vs Texans

Watch: Falcons owner Arthur Blank's brilliant locker room dance after playoff win

Watch: Falcons owner Arthur Blank's brilliant locker room dance after playoff win

Big Show shows off incredible physique in Twitter photo - fans can't believe it

Big Show shows off incredible physique in Twitter photo - fans can't believe it

The reason Vince McMahon has cancelled Cena vs Undertaker at 'Mania

The reason Vince McMahon has cancelled Cena vs Undertaker at 'Mania

Video: Ranieri did something brilliant to Kante before Leicester vs Chelsea

Video: Ranieri did something brilliant to Kante before Leicester vs Chelsea

Video: Lionel Messi tries to score from a corner - his effort is almost perfect

Video: Lionel Messi tries to score from a corner - his effort is almost perfect

Speaking on Sky Sports ahead of Manchester City's clash at Everton on Sunday afternoon, Merson was asked for his opinion on the outcome of the game.

Casting his mind back to last week's win over West Ham in the FA Cup, Merson predicted that City wouldn't have any trouble getting the better of the Toffees as frustrating them would get the home fans on their backs.

In fact, Merson felt so confident in his prediction that he even finished off the segment by exclaiming "I don't know who's going to stop them."

In hindsight, there probably aren't many people that thought Everton would run out 4-0 winners, but given his recent indiscretions, there has been extra emphasis on his comments this time around.

And at the final whistle, fans sought out the video on Twitter to take yet another swipe at him.

Lately Merson has been entering Robbie Savage levels of ridiculous, and though he has a fine playing career to look back on, that alone isn't enough to suggest that he can hold his own when it comes to punditry.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Everton
Sergio Aguero
Paul Merson
Romelu Lukaku
Football
Manchester City
Premier League

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again