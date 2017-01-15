Russell Westbrook is putting up historic numbers this season.

At 30.8 points, 10.7 rebounds and 10.5 assists per game, he’s looking to become the first player to record a season-long triple-double since Oscar Robertson did in the 1961-1962 season.

As a result, he’s currently the favorite to win the NBA’s MVP award since the Thunder have managed a 24-17 record directly due to his elite play.

However, he’s not having a good enough season to start the All-Star Game.

Wait, what?

That’s what the fans have said through two rounds of All-Star voting, as Westbrook substantially trails back-to-back MVP and ultra-popular Steph Curry as well as James Harden for one of the starting spots in the Western Conference.

Through two weeks, Curry leads the Western Conference in total voting at 990,390. There’s a gap of 62,661 votes between Westbrook and Harden.

Oddly enough, that gap expanded drastically after the first week of voting revealed that Harden was ahead of Westbrook by 17,794.

Since NBA All-Star appearances matter a great deal in terms of future contracts, the league has made it a point to divide the voting up into a few categories. This year, fan balloting makes up 50 percent of the voting for the 10 All-Star starters while current NBA players and a panel of media members make up the other 50 percent with 25 percent each.

Once votes are tallied at the end of the process, players will be ranked in each conference by position (guard and frontcourt) with a weighted rank from the three sources of votes. The two guards and three frontcourt players with the best scores in each conference will be named starters.

There are a number of ways that fans can vote, also. They can support their favorite players via NBA.com, the NBA App, Twitter, Facebook or even Google search.

The concept of a fan vote often times backfires, as certain teams push their fans to vote for clearly undeserving players. For example, right now, Zaza Pachulia would be an All-Star starter if the fan vote was the only source.

Last year, NHL fans voted in journeyman enforcer John Scott as one of the All-Star captains after an online campaign. He was sent to the minors before he was voted in, but that didn’t make a difference. The league was forced to change its rules for this year’s All-Star Game as a result.

Similarly, at the beginning of MLB All-Star voting last season, eight of the top nine vote-getters were from one team: the Kansas City Royals.

In many ways, All-Star voting is a popularity contest among fan bases.

It would be a stretch to assert that Steph Curry is having a better season than Westbrook, but based on his team’s recent success and his immense popularity, he would still receive an astronomically-high number of votes.

Plus, Westbrook has taken on a role as a bit of a villain, seemingly single-handedly beating teams at times. Therefore, that might be playing a role in the lack of votes so far.

On the season, Curry is averaging 24.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game for the 34-6 Golden State Warriors.

Harden is putting up 28.6 points, 8.2 rebounds and an NBA-leading 11.7 assists for the 31-11 Houston Rockets.

Both players are deserving of an All-Star bid, but it would be a shame if Westbrook didn’t eventually get the nod over Curry based on the historic start to the year that he’s enjoying.

In a sick twist of fate for Thunder fans, they might be treated with what might have been. Kevin Durant, Harden and Westbrook playing together will not only bring back memories, but will make it painfully obvious that they’re no longer gracing the floor together in Oklahoma City.

Talk about a super team.

It remains to be seen what will happen, but after the 50 percent of the non-fan vote is calculated, it’s likely that Westbrook will be called out with the starting five.