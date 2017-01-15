Johanna Konta plays down her chances of winning the Australian Open

Johanna Konta is playing down her chances of winning the Australian Open, despite her triumph at the Sydney International.

The British number one says it is “not a given” that she will be a contender for the first grand slam of the year.

She broke into the world’s top 10 last year and is currently at a career high of 9th in the rankings.

The 25-year-old has got her season off to a great start after winning the warm-up tournament on Friday.

She beat Agnieszka Radwanska in straight sets and it was Konta’s second WTA trophy.

The opening match of her 2017 Grand Slam campaign will be against Kristen Flipkens on Tuesday.

“I’m very pleased with the level I played.” Konta told BBC Sport reflecting on her Sydney win.

“But we all know that it’s not a given. It doesn’t decide how you will do in the next event.

“I’m taking it as a positive from the week itself, but I’m looking to again work hard here and really try to do the best that I can.”

Konta reached the semi-finals at the Australian Open last year and is still the furthest she has ever progressed in a Grand Slam.

After her breakthrough tournament, Konta enjoyed her most successful season since turning pro in 2008.

Despite this, she split with her coach of two-and-a-half years Esteban Carril in December.

She is now working under Belgian Wim Fissette, who has coached former world number one Kim Clijsters and two-time Australian Open winner Victoria Azarenka.

“My previous situation came to a naural end so I was in the marker, it came together nicely for us,” Konta revealed.

“We’re doing some great work together. I’m really enjoying learning from him. He’s a coach who’s been on your some time and has worked with some of the best players.

“I’m trying to be a sponge and trying to absorb al the information he’s passing on.”

Konta may be playing her chances down, but whether she likes it or not, she has a genuine chance of winning her first ever Grand Slam.

With fellow Brit Andy Murray a strong favourite to claim the men’s title, 2017 has the potential to be a memorable one for British tennis.

