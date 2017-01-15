Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Niklas Sule joins for £17.5 million.

Bayern Munich up to their old tricks again after announcing two new signings.

Hoffenheim have confirmed that German international duo Niklas Sule and Sebastien Rudy will join Bayern Munich at the end of the season, as reported by the Mirror.

Sule, 21, and Rudy, 26, have been key stars in TSG Hoffenheim’s unbeaten start to the season.

The German champions have agreed a fee of £17.5 million for 6ft 5 defender Sule, who was linked with a move to Chelsea in the summer.

The highly rated centre half has signed a five-year deal at the Aliianz Arena.

He made his senior Germany international debut back in August. He was also part of the Under-23 side that secured a silver medal at the Rio Olympics.

Rudy is currently the Hoffenheim skipper and will join on a free transfer at the end of his contract.

The midfielder has 12 Germany caps to his name and been with Hoffenheim since 2010 where he has played over 175 games for the club.

He has agreed a three-year-deal with Carol Ancelotti’s side.

Nagelsmann: "we are in professional football and you have to cope with these regularly recurring circumstances."

TSG currently sit in fifth position in the Bundesliga and boast the only unbeaten record in the league.

Hoffenheim boss Julian Nagelsmann, who is the league’s youngest coach at only 29-years-old, is disappointed to lose the pair.

“Of course I would have to liked to continue with Sebastian and Niklas, but we are in professional football and you have to cope with these regularly recurring circumstances,” he said philosophically.

Despite the impending departures of two of his leading men, he will be hoping that his side’s European ambitions for next season are not derailed.

“At the thought of the farewell, of course, there is also sadness,” said Sule.

“But neither Sebastian nor I think of the Bavarians. We will focus exclusively on a successful TSG campaign, and we’ll give everything to the club and our fans until the last minute.”

Bayern, who have a reputation for poaching the league’s best players from their rivals, will be very pleased with their latest acquisitions.

“We’re very satisfied and delighted Niklas Sule and Sebastian Rudy are joining us. Signing two Germany internationals is an investment in FC Bayern’s future,” said Bayern CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge.

“Sebastian Rudy joins us on a free transfer. In the case of Niklas Sule we have reached a fair and serious agreement with TSG Hoffenheim.”

Hoeness: "I would like as many Germans as possible to play for us."

The new signings follow on from comments made by Bayern president Uli Hoeness who stressed a need for more German players in their team.

“At Bayern, more German needs to be spoken in the changing room. “I would like as many Germans as possible to play for us.

“Arsenal have played matches without a single English player and that for me is unimaginable.”

For now, Bayern will focus on their attempts of regaining the Bundelisga title after opening up a three point gap over second placed RB Leipzig.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

