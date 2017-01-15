Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

UFC

Ronda Rousey.

Floyd Mayweather wants to help Ronda Rousey with her boxing

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Ever since Ronda Rousey lost to Amanda Nunes at UFC 207, many have been calling for her to get a new striking coach if she ever decides to have another MMA fight.

Many have criticized and blamed Rosuey's coach Edmond Tarverdyan for her second consecutive loss after making her believe that she was a good striker. One of these people even includes her UFC 207 opponent.

If she does decide she wants another fight and wants a new striking coach as well, then perhaps a legendary boxer could be the answer.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

Speaking to TMZ Sports, boxing legend Floyd Mayweather revealed that if asked, he would happily help out the former UFC Women's Bantamweight champion with her boxing.

He said: "I'll work with her if she's willing to work with me."

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Watch: Tom Brady threw a tantrum after being taken down legally vs Texans

Watch: Tom Brady threw a tantrum after being taken down legally vs Texans

Watch: Falcons owner Arthur Blank's brilliant locker room dance after playoff win

Watch: Falcons owner Arthur Blank's brilliant locker room dance after playoff win

Big Show shows off incredible physique in Twitter photo - fans can't believe it

Big Show shows off incredible physique in Twitter photo - fans can't believe it

The reason Vince McMahon has cancelled Cena vs Undertaker at 'Mania

The reason Vince McMahon has cancelled Cena vs Undertaker at 'Mania

Video: Ranieri did something brilliant to Kante before Leicester vs Chelsea

Video: Ranieri did something brilliant to Kante before Leicester vs Chelsea

Video: Lionel Messi tries to score from a corner - his effort is almost perfect

Video: Lionel Messi tries to score from a corner - his effort is almost perfect

If this is a legit offer and not just an answer by Mayweather to get the TMZ people away from him, then maybe Rousey should take it up if she decides MMA is still for her.

Mayweather even offered to help the UFC fighter out when she lost to Holly Holm back in 2015, saying at the time according to ESPN: "I want Ronda Rousey to hold her head up high and don't let this discourage you. If you need help as far as with boxing, I'm here to help you. It's all about timing and inches. Her ground game is unbelievable. She'll be OK."

Of course, she might decide two consecutive losses on the bounce is enough for her and retire from the sport, and possibly go down another career path, most likely either in Hollywood or the WWE.

However, if Rowdy is serious about staying in MMA, maybe she should take up Mayweather's offer in order to become a better competitior.

Badou Jack v James DeGale Announce Super Middleweight World Title Unification Bout

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
UFC
Conor McGregor
Ronda Rousey
Dana White

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - UFC Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again