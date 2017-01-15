Ever since Ronda Rousey lost to Amanda Nunes at UFC 207, many have been calling for her to get a new striking coach if she ever decides to have another MMA fight.

Many have criticized and blamed Rosuey's coach Edmond Tarverdyan for her second consecutive loss after making her believe that she was a good striker. One of these people even includes her UFC 207 opponent.

If she does decide she wants another fight and wants a new striking coach as well, then perhaps a legendary boxer could be the answer.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, boxing legend Floyd Mayweather revealed that if asked, he would happily help out the former UFC Women's Bantamweight champion with her boxing.

He said: "I'll work with her if she's willing to work with me."

If this is a legit offer and not just an answer by Mayweather to get the TMZ people away from him, then maybe Rousey should take it up if she decides MMA is still for her.

Mayweather even offered to help the UFC fighter out when she lost to Holly Holm back in 2015, saying at the time according to ESPN: "I want Ronda Rousey to hold her head up high and don't let this discourage you. If you need help as far as with boxing, I'm here to help you. It's all about timing and inches. Her ground game is unbelievable. She'll be OK."

Of course, she might decide two consecutive losses on the bounce is enough for her and retire from the sport, and possibly go down another career path, most likely either in Hollywood or the WWE.

However, if Rowdy is serious about staying in MMA, maybe she should take up Mayweather's offer in order to become a better competitior.

