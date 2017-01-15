Pogba 'chokeslams' Henderson during Man Utd vs Liverpool - Twitter reacts

Sunday's showdown against Liverpool wasn't the best of games for Manchester United's Paul Pogba.

In what was an awful display from the France international, he failed to dominate in midfield and was guilty of losing his man, namely Dejan Lovren, at a number of set pieces.

A poor performance soon became worse for Pogba in the 26th minute when he conceded a penalty from a corner, using his arm to control the ball.

Article continues below

James Milner converted the resulting spot-kick, but giving away the penalty wasn't Pogba's worst contribution of the game.

At a United corner with just over half hour played, the 23-year-old was involved in an incident with Jordan Henderson that saw the latter fall to the ground.

Article continues below

Play continued but replays soon showed exactly why Henderson ended up in a heap on the floor.

In the below video, Pogba can be seen with his arm around Henderson's neck before aggressively throwing the Englishman to the floor.

POGBA ASSAULTS HENDERSON

It was a dangerous piece of play that, had it been seen by referee Michael Oliver, might have warranted a straight red card.

But it wasn't and Liverpool fans were absolutely furious, as you can see in the Twitter reaction below.

TWITTER REACTS TO POGBA'S CHOKESLAM

It was Zlatan Ibrahimovic who came to United's rescue - yet again - with a header in the 84th minute to secure a vital point at the Theatre of Dreams.

United remain sixth in the Premier League following the draw, while Liverpool moved above Arsenal and into third on 45 points, seven behind league leaders Chelsea.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms