Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Pogba endured a rough afternoon.

Manchester United 1-1 Liverpool: Three stars and three flops

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

The spoils were shared at Old Trafford this afternoon as Manchester United's showdown against Liverpool ended in a 1-1 draw.

It was probably a fair result, although Liverpool will feel more aggrieved. Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored the equaliser in the 84th minute but replays showed Antonio Valencia was offside when he received the ball on the wing.

United had to come from behind following James Milner's penalty in the first half. The Liverpool man tucked the ball away from 12 yards following Paul Pogba's handball inside the area.

Article continues below

Both teams battled for a winner but neither were able to find it. 

The result leaves United sixth and Liverpool third, level on points with second-placed Tottenham. Five points separate Jurgen Klopp's team from Jose Mourinho's. 

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Watch: Tom Brady threw a tantrum after being taken down legally vs Texans

Watch: Tom Brady threw a tantrum after being taken down legally vs Texans

Watch: Falcons owner Arthur Blank's brilliant locker room dance after playoff win

Watch: Falcons owner Arthur Blank's brilliant locker room dance after playoff win

Big Show shows off incredible physique in Twitter photo - fans can't believe it

Big Show shows off incredible physique in Twitter photo - fans can't believe it

The reason Vince McMahon has cancelled Cena vs Undertaker at 'Mania

The reason Vince McMahon has cancelled Cena vs Undertaker at 'Mania

Video: Ranieri did something brilliant to Kante before Leicester vs Chelsea

Video: Ranieri did something brilliant to Kante before Leicester vs Chelsea

Video: Lionel Messi tries to score from a corner - his effort is almost perfect

Video: Lionel Messi tries to score from a corner - his effort is almost perfect

Milner's penalty

Ibra's equaliser

Three stars and three flops

GiveMeSport has a look at three stars and three flops from an entertaining encounter at Old Trafford.

Stars

Simon Mignolet

The Belgian has come under plenty of criticism but he was superb for Liverpool.

Mignolet made two great saves from Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Henrikh Mkhitaryan in the first half and improved his chances of making the number one spot his own.

Dejan Lovren

The Croatian produced a confidence-boosting performance. Lovren did a fine job of keeping Ibrahimovic quiet until his equaliser.

Emre Can

There was only one winner in the battle between Emre Can and Paul Pogba in the battle in midfield, and he wasn’t wearing red.

Can bossed the game for Liverpool, providing energy, creating chances and winning tackles.

Flops

Paul Pogba

The £89 million man had an awful afternoon, conceding the penalty that led to James Milner’s goal before wrestling with Jordan Henderson inside the penalty box in an incident which the FA might want to take a further look at.

Pogba sported a new haircut and his Twitter hashtag was shown on the electronic boards at Old Trafford. But he was trending on social media for all the wrong reasons.

Michael Carrick

The 35-year-old was replaced at half-time after failing to influence the match. This tweet sums it up.

Wayne Rooney

The worst thing about Rooney being on this list is the fact that he only played 45 minutes.

But the England international - one game away from becoming United’s all-time leading goalscorer - looked completely off the pace.

He also produced a nasty, studs up challenge on Milner. He was lucky to escape a yellow card.

Who will finish higher, Liverpool or Manchester United? Let us know in the comments section below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Liverpool
Jose Mourinho
Philippe Coutinho
Football
Premier League
Steven Gerrard
Paul Pogba
Wayne Rooney
Manchester United
Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Paris Saint-Germain

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again