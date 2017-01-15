The spoils were shared at Old Trafford this afternoon as Manchester United's showdown against Liverpool ended in a 1-1 draw.

It was probably a fair result, although Liverpool will feel more aggrieved. Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored the equaliser in the 84th minute but replays showed Antonio Valencia was offside when he received the ball on the wing.

United had to come from behind following James Milner's penalty in the first half. The Liverpool man tucked the ball away from 12 yards following Paul Pogba's handball inside the area.

Article continues below

Both teams battled for a winner but neither were able to find it.

The result leaves United sixth and Liverpool third, level on points with second-placed Tottenham. Five points separate Jurgen Klopp's team from Jose Mourinho's.

Article continues below

Milner's penalty

Ibra's equaliser

Three stars and three flops

GiveMeSport has a look at three stars and three flops from an entertaining encounter at Old Trafford.

Stars

Simon Mignolet

The Belgian has come under plenty of criticism but he was superb for Liverpool.

Mignolet made two great saves from Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Henrikh Mkhitaryan in the first half and improved his chances of making the number one spot his own.

Dejan Lovren

The Croatian produced a confidence-boosting performance. Lovren did a fine job of keeping Ibrahimovic quiet until his equaliser.

Emre Can

There was only one winner in the battle between Emre Can and Paul Pogba in the battle in midfield, and he wasn’t wearing red.

Can bossed the game for Liverpool, providing energy, creating chances and winning tackles.

Flops

Paul Pogba

The £89 million man had an awful afternoon, conceding the penalty that led to James Milner’s goal before wrestling with Jordan Henderson inside the penalty box in an incident which the FA might want to take a further look at.

Pogba sported a new haircut and his Twitter hashtag was shown on the electronic boards at Old Trafford. But he was trending on social media for all the wrong reasons.

Michael Carrick

The 35-year-old was replaced at half-time after failing to influence the match. This tweet sums it up.

Wayne Rooney

The worst thing about Rooney being on this list is the fact that he only played 45 minutes.

But the England international - one game away from becoming United’s all-time leading goalscorer - looked completely off the pace.

He also produced a nasty, studs up challenge on Milner. He was lucky to escape a yellow card.

Who will finish higher, Liverpool or Manchester United? Let us know in the comments section below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms