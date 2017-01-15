Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

WWE

Triple H declares interest in them both.

Triple H open to having Conor McGregor and Ronda Rousey in WWE

With WrestleMania 33 quickly approaching, there’s been plenty of talk as to which celebrities or athletes the WWE could be working with on April 2.

We already know that Shaquille O’Neal will be involved, as he goes up against The Big Show, but there are still two huge names that have been speculated for many months.

UFC STARS

Both of the UFC’s biggest stars, Conor McGregor and Ronda Rousey, could potentially work with the organisation at some point.

Rousey has a history of working with the WWE, as she appeared alongside The Rock at WrestleMania 31, attacking both Triple H and Stephanie McMahon.

McGregor, on the other hand, is a different ball game.

He’s been highly critical of the WWE’s roster, and most recently, Randy Orton called him out on Twitter.

Despite that, and Rousey’s devastating loss at UFC 207, Triple H is still very interested in bringing them both to the WWE.

INTEREST

Speaking to The Lad Bible ahead of the United Kingdom Championship tournament, The Game claimed that Rousey would be interested in working with them.

He said: “Obviously, there’s questions of Ronda and what she’s going to do next.

“I think that’s likely at some point in time, she’s a huge fan of what we do and loves it.

“As a next step in her career, from an entertainment standpoint, I think it makes sense and I think it’s something she’d love to do.”

While admitting the Irishman’s priority was the UFC, Triple H revealed that they did discuss working together, albeit briefly.

UFC 205 Press Conference

He added: “I think Conor has a mutual respect, I have a mutual respect for him. We’ve chatted briefly, we’ll see where it goes.

“He has the world in his hand right now, he has a lot of opportunities…I do know that he’s a business man, I do know that he’s a very smart business man.

“He’s open to opportunities of business, I know we’re open to opportunities of business, I hate to say it again, but never say never in the WWE.

“If it’s the right business opportunity for him, and the right business opportunity for us, we would both be open to having conversations and see what can happen down the line.

“In some ways, he is custom made for what we do, the whole thing. If that’s something that he wants to do, we’d be happy to talk.”

It seems like the ball is in their court now, should they want the chance, it sounds like Triple H is ready to give it to them.

Would you like to see Conor McGregor and Ronda Rousey in a WWE ring? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

