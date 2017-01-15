Ryback really hasn’t held back in his criticism of the WWE and its stars since his sour exit.

It seems to be the best way to keep his name in the limelight as every week he seems to turn his focus on somebody new, and it doesn’t seem like he’s going to be stopping anytime soon.

ANOTHER RANT

While he’s recently held back on his criticism of CM Punk and their well-documented situation, he’s been targeting John Cena.

This all came about after former WWE star Alex Riley claimed that one day, he’ll share his Cena story with the world, with many claiming the 15-time world champion is the reason the WWE gave up on Riley and he was subsequently buried then released.

Ryback has jumped on that bandwagon, and has hit out at Cena by claiming that he’s poison to wrestling, and has buried plenty of stars in the WWE.

He also has this idea that the only reason Triple H created NXT was to prevent Cena from interfering with their careers.

POISON

Speaking on his podcast, Conversation with The Big Guy, he said: “John comes from that [mentality of], ‘well, we’re going to push one guy down your f*****g throats.’ No, you push who the crowd is behind.

“He has been poison to the [professional] wrestling industry. I told [podcast co-host Pat Buck] this before.

“We talked about this before. And again, this is my opinion, but I think I’m pretty accurate on this, I think he [has] done so much harm for so long to new talent to getting [over], breaking out, over there.

“I had my experiences, and other talents up there have their experiences, that I think Hunter finally had to say, ‘what the f**k do I need to do?’

“And I think he started with the NXT thing and bring up all these NXT guys and protecting the f**k out of them.

“There [are] so many guys now that John just can’t f*****g pick his battle with one guy because there are nine other guys that are hot on his [heels.] Do you know what I mean?

“And he [has] been surpassed now and so Hunter’s brilliant if that’s what he did to get rid of the f*****g Cena problem.”

Who knows why Ryback believes that’s the sole reason NXT was created, but it’s clear that he’s so hung up on Cena that he won’t let this go easily.

What do you make of Ryback’s comments on John Cena and NXT? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

