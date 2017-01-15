Manchester United’s contest against Liverpool didn’t fail to live up to the hype.

Although there wasn’t a winner, the clash still had its moments. Paul Pogba’s handball; the Frenchman’s incident with Jordan Henderson shortly after; Wayne Rooney’s dangerous tackle on James Milner.

Then there was Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s late equaliser. Jurgen Klopp has a right to feel aggrieved after replays showed Antonio Valencia was offside in the build up to the goal.

Article continues below

The final few minutes of the game were frantic, with both teams searching for a winner. Klopp wasn’t happy, but it was everything we hoped it would be.

“I hoped we would have a bit of luck, unfortunately not but all good,” the Liverpool boss said, via the Mirror. “Tomorrow I can enjoy the result, but tonight only the performance.

Article continues below

“It is so intense. They play long balls, it was a wild game. There was a lot of action in the last few minutes. We were here to win the game which is why we we are not 100% satisfied.”

Klopp didn’t fail to hide his frustration when Roberto Firmino was involved in a tangle with Ander Herrera in the 91st minute. When the Brazilian was hauled down by Herrera, he reacted by shoving the United man in the chest.

Herrera shamelessly went down clutching his face, feigning a serious injury.

Video: Klopp vs Mourinho

Klopp saw red, launching a furious attack aimed at Jose Mourinho on the touchline. The two had to be kept apart by the fourth official.

Watch the incident below.

Moments like that are always going to spark a reaction on social media, and fans on Twitter didn’t disappoint. Here’s the best reaction.

Was Klopp right to be angry? Let us know in the comments section below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms