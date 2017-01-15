Golden State Warriors are yet to sign Steph Curry to a new deal, meaning at the moment, he will become a free agent next summer.

It's strange to image Curry playing for anyone else other than the Warriors. When you think of Golden State, the first player you think of is the two-time NBA MVP.

When asked if he could see himself playing anywhere else by Tim Kawakami on the Talking Points podcast after practice on Saturday, the point guard gave an answer that everyone was expecting.

“I can’t," he said according to The Mercury News: "Like I’ve said from Day 1 when I was first asked about free agency, this is a perfect place to play. Bay Area fans are amazing, our organization’s amazing, we’ve put together an amazing team that’s competing for championships every year. There’s really no reason that I can see right now that would draw me elsewhere.

“And we’ll see what happens. But that’s kind of a great position to be in and one that allows me to just focus on just playing good basketball this year and winning a championship and letting the rest of that handle itself.”

Under the new collective bargaining agreement, the Warriors will be able to sign their star player to a five-year extension worth about $209 million thanks to the fact he meets certain requirements under the designated veteran player rule.

Other teams, on the other hand, would only be able to offer Curry a maximum of a four-year deal worth about $133 million. That's a huge difference of $76 million compared to what Golden State could give him.

His upcoming new deal could see him become the highest paid player in the league, earning more than $40 million a year. That's considerably higher than the $11 million average annual salary he is on right now, but he deserves every dollar for what he has helped the Warriors accomplish over the past couple of seasons.