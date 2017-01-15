Earl Thomas rants about Tom Brady after seeing Seahawks crash out of playoffs

Earl Thomas had a really unlucky season as he broke his leg earlier in the year before the Seattle Seahawks' playoff game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Against the Falcons, Thomas had to watch his replacement, Steven Terrell, get torched, burnt, and beaten by Atlanta's wide receivers as they marched on to a 36-20 victory and earned themselves a spot in the NFC championship game.

The All-Pro safety then watched Tom Brady and the New England Patriots easily breeze past the Houston Texans to a comfortable victory in their divisional round playoff game, which angered him for some reason.

Thomas posted on Twitter: "Tom Brady has the easiest route... put his ass in our division and see what he does!!! #salty!!"

Sure it's an easier division, but that isn't his fault. It's not Brady's fault that other teams are unable to manage themselves to the same standard and level of the Patriots.

He was then sent a tweet by a New England fan showing Brady's Super Bowl 49 pass to Danny Amendola who was supposed to be covered by Thomas, which only riled him up even further.

He replied with: "Did you watch the game this year I owned Tom Brady!! That BS you showing I was hurt trying to help my team."

The five-time Pro Bowler added later on after calming down: "Ok I'm done venting now. Everyone knows I'm a competitor...hate to see my brothers come up short & our biggest rivals win."

Sometimes you just have to feel for an amazing player like Thomas, being helpless and watching his team trip themselves out of the playoffs, but maybe he did go over the top with his reaction.

