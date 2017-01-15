In partnership with the NFL in the UK

NFL

Earl Thomas.

Earl Thomas rants about Tom Brady after seeing Seahawks crash out of playoffs

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Earl Thomas had a really unlucky season as he broke his leg earlier in the year before the Seattle Seahawks' playoff game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Against the Falcons, Thomas had to watch his replacement, Steven Terrell, get torched, burnt, and beaten by Atlanta's wide receivers as they marched on to a 36-20 victory and earned themselves a spot in the NFC championship game.

The All-Pro safety then watched Tom Brady and the New England Patriots easily breeze past the Houston Texans to a comfortable victory in their divisional round playoff game, which angered him for some reason.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Thomas posted on Twitter: "Tom Brady has the easiest route... put his ass in our division and see what he does!!! #salty!!"

Sure it's an easier division, but that isn't his fault. It's not Brady's fault that other teams are unable to manage themselves to the same standard and level of the Patriots.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Watch: Tom Brady threw a tantrum after being taken down legally vs Texans

Watch: Tom Brady threw a tantrum after being taken down legally vs Texans

Watch: Falcons owner Arthur Blank's brilliant locker room dance after playoff win

Watch: Falcons owner Arthur Blank's brilliant locker room dance after playoff win

Big Show shows off incredible physique in Twitter photo - fans can't believe it

Big Show shows off incredible physique in Twitter photo - fans can't believe it

The reason Vince McMahon has cancelled Cena vs Undertaker at 'Mania

The reason Vince McMahon has cancelled Cena vs Undertaker at 'Mania

Video: Ranieri did something brilliant to Kante before Leicester vs Chelsea

Video: Ranieri did something brilliant to Kante before Leicester vs Chelsea

Video: Lionel Messi tries to score from a corner - his effort is almost perfect

Video: Lionel Messi tries to score from a corner - his effort is almost perfect

He was then sent a tweet by a New England fan showing Brady's Super Bowl 49 pass to Danny Amendola who was supposed to be covered by Thomas, which only riled him up even further.

He replied with: "Did you watch the game this year I owned Tom Brady!! That BS you showing I was hurt trying to help my team."

The five-time Pro Bowler added later on after calming down: "Ok I'm done venting now. Everyone knows I'm a competitor...hate to see my brothers come up short & our biggest rivals win."

Sometimes you just have to feel for an amazing player like Thomas, being helpless and watching his team trip themselves out of the playoffs, but maybe he did go over the top with his reaction.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Tom Brady
Rob Gronkowski
NFL
Seattle Seahawks
New England Patriots

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - NFL Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again