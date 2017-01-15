Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Tyler has come under fire.

Liverpool fans accuse Martin Tyler of biased commentary during Manchester United draw

Martin Tyler courted controversy for his commentating in Liverpool’s 0-0 draw at home to Manchester United in October.

The 71-year-old produced two pieces of commentary that left many fans adamant that Tyler is a closet United supporter.

When Philippe Coutinho almost scored a 30-year screamer, Tyler could only bring himself to say, “Ah, well.”

But the Sky Sports commentator got immensely excited when United’s Paul Pogba sent in a dangerous cross that Zlatan Ibrahimovic got on the end of.

It’s not the first time Tyler has provided more energy into United’s highlights. When Anthony Martial scored on his debut against Liverpool last season, he screamed, “Oh, yes!”

It’s pretty odd. You could understand one of the analysts, such as United legend Gary Neville, getting a little carried away and showing a hint of bias, but not the lead commentator.

Tyler was at it again on Sunday

But Tyler is either oblivious to the criticism, or he simply doesn’t care what you think, for he was at it again during Liverpool’s trip to Old Trafford this afternoon.

The game finished 1-1, with United requiring an 84th minute equaliser from Ibrahimovic to earn a point.

Tyler described Ibrahimovic as a “Tower of Power” after his goal, a remark that left Twitter in stitches.

Tyler got excited when Rooney got the ball

That wasn't all In the dying minutes, Wayne Rooney picked up the ball in midfield.

Rooney is one goal away from becoming United’s outright leading goalscorer and, though he’d done nothing in the contest to suggest something magical was about to happen, Tyler expected something amazing.

“Rooney: is it in the script? Is it written in the stars?” he excitedly asked.

Well, no. Rooney proceeded to pass the ball straight to Emre Can and Liverpool cleared the danger.

Watch the incident below

Liverpool fans aren't happy

Not for the first time, Liverpool fans sensed Tyler’s bias towards United. Here’s how they reacted on Twitter.

Is Martin Tyler biased towards Man United - or are fans being a bit paranoid? Have your say in the comments section below!

Topics:
England Football
Liverpool
Jamie Carragher
Football
Premier League
Steven Gerrard
Gary Neville
Wayne Rooney
Manchester United

