A 1-1 draw between Manchester United and Liverpool isn’t the most pleasing result for either set of fans.

Both sides were hoping to get one over their bitter rivals following their 0-0 draw at Anfield in October, and for a while it looked as if Liverpool could leave Old Trafford with all three points.

But it wasn’t to be thanks to a late equaliser from Zlatan Ibrahimovic to cancel out James Milner’s 27th-minute opener from the penalty spot.

While it certainly wasn’t the most enthralling encounter, it would be harsh to describe it as dull.

Either team had their chances to snatch victory with 22 shots on goal produced between them – but the action during play has been partially outshone by an act of brilliance from an emerging Liverpool star.

Trent Alexander-Arnold – making his full Premier League debut against the Red Devils at Old Trafford – has fans in stitches after using his skill to embarrass an Old Trafford ballboy.

As the youngster moved to intercept the ball as it trickled over the touchline for a Liverpool corner, the Reds full-back coolly rolled the ball past his outstretched arms to leave him clutching at thin air.

One has to feel at least a shred of sympathy for the ballboy because not only will his mates never let him hear the end of it, but his unfortunate experience has also been immortalised on Twitter.

Check out the comical incident below.

Alexander-Arnold is still very much a fresh face in the Liverpool squad having made only five appearances for the club since earning his senior debut in a League Cup match against Tottenham in October 2016.

But despite his relative inexperience at the highest level, the 18-year-old has given his stock among the Anfield faithful a huge boost following his hilarious schooling of the rival ballboy.

Here’s some of the best reaction from Liverpool fans.

