Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

-.

Trent Alexander-Arnold skills past Manchester United ballboy - Twitter reacts

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

A 1-1 draw between Manchester United and Liverpool isn’t the most pleasing result for either set of fans.

Both sides were hoping to get one over their bitter rivals following their 0-0 draw at Anfield in October, and for a while it looked as if Liverpool could leave Old Trafford with all three points.

But it wasn’t to be thanks to a late equaliser from Zlatan Ibrahimovic to cancel out James Milner’s 27th-minute opener from the penalty spot.

SUBMIT AN ARTICLE

Apply to become a GMS writer by signing up and submitting a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay5

Article continues below

While it certainly wasn’t the most enthralling encounter, it would be harsh to describe it as dull.

Either team had their chances to snatch victory with 22 shots on goal produced between them – but the action during play has been partially outshone by an act of brilliance from an emerging Liverpool star.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Watch: Tom Brady threw a tantrum after being taken down legally vs Texans

Watch: Tom Brady threw a tantrum after being taken down legally vs Texans

Watch: Falcons owner Arthur Blank's brilliant locker room dance after playoff win

Watch: Falcons owner Arthur Blank's brilliant locker room dance after playoff win

Big Show shows off incredible physique in Twitter photo - fans can't believe it

Big Show shows off incredible physique in Twitter photo - fans can't believe it

The reason Vince McMahon has cancelled Cena vs Undertaker at 'Mania

The reason Vince McMahon has cancelled Cena vs Undertaker at 'Mania

Video: Ranieri did something brilliant to Kante before Leicester vs Chelsea

Video: Ranieri did something brilliant to Kante before Leicester vs Chelsea

Diego Costa will only stay at Chelsea on one condition [Sky Sports]

Diego Costa will only stay at Chelsea on one condition [Sky Sports]

Trent Alexander-Arnold – making his full Premier League debut against the Red Devils at Old Trafford – has fans in stitches after using his skill to embarrass an Old Trafford ballboy.

As the youngster moved to intercept the ball as it trickled over the touchline for a Liverpool corner, the Reds full-back coolly rolled the ball past his outstretched arms to leave him clutching at thin air.

One has to feel at least a shred of sympathy for the ballboy because not only will his mates never let him hear the end of it, but his unfortunate experience has also been immortalised on Twitter.

Check out the comical incident below.

Alexander-Arnold is still very much a fresh face in the Liverpool squad having made only five appearances for the club since earning his senior debut in a League Cup match against Tottenham in October 2016.

But despite his relative inexperience at the highest level, the 18-year-old has given his stock among the Anfield faithful a huge boost following his hilarious schooling of the rival ballboy.

Here’s some of the best reaction from Liverpool fans.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Liverpool
Fernando Torres
Jordan Henderson
UEFA Champions League
Football
Premier League
Steven Gerrard
Luis Suarez

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again