Ferdinand is United through and through.

Rio Ferdinand celebrates Zlatan Ibrahimovic's equaliser against Liverpool

Sky Sports decided to include Gary Neville as part of their commentary team for Manchester United’s game against Liverpool knowing that the ex-Red Devils wouldn’t show any bias towards his former team.

But there are some pundits who simply aren’t capable of keeping their emotions in check. We saw it at the 2016 European Championship, when Gary Lineker, Alan Shearer and Rio Ferdinand went mental after Daniel Sturridge scored a 92nd-minute winner for England against Wales.

To see such passion is highly entertaining. Having forged successful careers as professionals, they now get to experience football as a fan, like the rest of us.

Ferdinand’s emotional personality, in particular, might explain just why he sticks to the studio instead of entering the commentary booth.

The former United defender hasn’t failed to hide the fact that he wants his old team to win every single game.

Before the game, he wrote on Twitter: “Today is the day.... come on @Wayne Rooney … you believe... I believe... we believe!!! Let's av it @ManUtd #MUNLIV”

So Ferdinand must have been a nervous wreck when James Milner gave Liverpool the lead in the first half.

Indeed, his face tells you everything you need to know.

Rio celebrated Ibra's winner

But the smile returned to Ferdinand’s face when Zlatan Ibrahimovic netted the equaliser in the 84th minute.

He didn’t hold back, that’s for sure.

Class. Sky Sports need to bring back FanZone, and have Ferdinand watch every United match.

Should Rio Ferdinand enter management? Let us know in the comments section below!

