Tension is guaranteed whenever Manchester United and Liverpool face each other.

The inherent passion of the fixture often results in tempers boiling over, whether it be between the players on the pitch or managers in the dugout.

Sunday’s encounter at Old Trafford was no different as Jurgen Klopp and Jose Mourinho sought to lead their respective teams to what might’ve been a crucial victory in the Premier League title race.

The clash ended in a 1-1 draw after a Zlatan Ibrahimovic header in the 84th-minute cancelled out James Milner’s opening goal in the first half.

However, as per usual, one of the most pressing talking points of the match occurred between the two managers.

Klopp and Mourinho had to kept apart by the fourth official after the German was infuriated by his opposite number allegedly trying to get one of his players disciplined.

The incident in question involved Roberto Firmino shoving Ander Herrera in the chest after the Spaniard dragged him back to prevent a counter attack.

When asked about what sparked his confrontation with Mourinho, Klopp, per the Independent, said: “He wanted the minimum of a yellow card, I don't know.

“I think the ref whistled before anything else happened. Roberto is a footballer from head to toe and he wanted to stay in the game. That was a yellow card for Herrera and nothing else.

“In the end it was a yellow card for the guy who wanted to play football. It could have been even worse if someone wants to see it again and all that stuff.

“We [Klopp and Mourinho] could not have the same opinion in this moment.”

Mourinho, however, claims the incident came about due to a misunderstanding between the two managers.

“He thought I was asking for his player to be sent off,” the United manager said. “I wasn't. There was no problem at all.

“I think the game was correct. I think the players gave everything but in an emotional and professional way so the referee did very well in that part of the game – emotional and in control of good professionals.”

The pair ended the match with a customary handshake but it wouldn’t be overly surprising if the sourness of this incident crept into their next meeting.

