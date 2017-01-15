Real Madrid’s 40-match unbeaten streak came to an end on Sunday night when they were beaten 2-1 by Sevilla.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s penalty in the 67th minute set Los Blancos on the path to making it 41 without defeat but two late Sevilla goals turned the tie on its head.

Sergio Ramos, who was booed throughout the contest, scored an own goal in the 85th minute, much to the delight of the home crowd. Then, in the second minute of injury time, Steven Jovetic scored a wonder goal to hand Jorge Sampaoli’s side all three points.

It was always going to be a highly-charged contest following Thursday’s controversial 3-3 draw between the teams in the Copa del Rey.

Ramos accused sections of the Sevilla supporters of verbally abusing his family on Thursday, prompting the Spanish defender to cup his ears after scoring a Panenka penalty.

Ramos, to his credit, didn’t respond to the taunts of Sevilla supporters on Sunday. But that didn’t mean the match was without its squabbles.

Vitolo tried to unsettle Ronaldo

Madrid’s penalty came when Dani Carvajal was brought down inside the box by Sevilla goalkeeper Sergio Rico.

As Ronaldo approached the penalty spot, ball in hand, Sevilla winger Vitolo tried to disrupt the spot by taking a kick at the white mark.

Ronaldo reacted

Vitolo’s gamesmanship was missed by the officials but not by Ronaldo, who threw the ball at the Sevilla man. Vitolo then squared up to the Portugal star before the dispute was settled.

Watch the incident below.

Ronaldo scored anyway

Vitolo’s attempts to unsettle Ronaldo came to nothing as the 31-year-old scored the resulting penalty.

Fans took Ronaldo's side

Fans on Twitter condemned Vitolo’s actions, and it’s not hard to understand why.

