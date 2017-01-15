Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Lionel Messi.

Barcelona ready to sell first-team duo to fund new Lionel Messi contract

It’s unlikely that any amount of money could ever tempt Lionel Messi to leave his beloved Barcelona for another club.

The Argentine has won every club honour available with the Catalan giants while establishing himself as arguably the greatest player of all-time.

But despite his untouchable status at the Nou Camp, Messi has allowed his current contract to run down to its final 18 months.

There is little cause for genuine concern that he would consider retiring anywhere other than Barcelona, but the fact he’s yet to commit his long-term future to the club is somewhat surprising.

The enormous cost of renewing a contract for the best player on the planet is likely to be a factor in the delay, and it seems the Barcelona hierarchy are willing to sell off other players to raise additional funds.

Spanish outlet El Confidencial reports the La Liga champions will allow Turkey international Arda Turan to leave for China while also listening to offers for midfielder Ivan Rakitic.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is thought to be interested in luring the Croatian to the Etihad as a replacement for Ilkay Gundogan, who will miss the rest of the season having suffered a serious knee injury in December.

Rakitic has started only ten of the 18 league fixtures Barcelona have played this season, underlining the prospect of his dwindling first-team status leading to a move elsewhere.

El Confidencial reporter Alonso Castilla wrote: “He’s lost weight in the team in recent times, when last year he was practically untouchable due to his tremendous work rate.

“But now his situation is not the same and Man City appear on the horizon for the Croatian central midfielder.

“Pep Guardiola has sounded him out as the perfect substitute for the injured Gundogan.

“It is known that the footballer will not have any problem changing his shirt if there is extra money to be earned.”

However, City might not be alone in their pursuit of the former Sevilla star with Manchester United and Atletico Madrid also reportedly keeping tabs on his situation.

It’s uncertain whether his exit will determine if the club can afford to meet Messi’s contract demands, but they’re clearly prepared to give up a lot in order to keep their main man.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

