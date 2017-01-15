In partnership with the NFL in the UK

Aaron Rodgers making it look easy.

Aaron Rodgers proves he's the best in the NFL with perfect TD pass

It wasn't supposed to go like this. Midway through the second quarter in Jerry World and the Green Bay Packers are running away with it.

The Packers lead 21-3 at the time of writing and things don't look good at all for the Cowboys. Why? Because Aaron Rodgers is playing like he might never miss a throw again in his life. 

The Green Bay quarterback is on fire right now and is at a level that not even Matt Ryan or Tom Brady could get near right now. And he proved that with his incredible first quarter TD throw to Richard Rodgers. You have to check it out. Scroll down...

It's just perfection in quarterback form. The hard count to draw a Dallas defender, the patience to wait for his tight end to get open, and the accuracy to thread the needle over Sean Lee's shoulder for the touchdown.

Rodgers has been so good and been protected so well by his offensive line that he hasn't even bothered to strap up his helmet at Cowboys Stadium.

Those stats are gaudy. There are only three things happening right now on the Green Bay offense: Rodgers finding everyone, Ty Montgomery somehow proving that he's a top-level running back, and the Cowboys defense holding everyone and praying the refs don't see it.

Here's one final stat for you all, just to prove Rodgers' domination in the past few games.

MVP.

