Paul Pogba didn’t enjoy a great afternoon on Sunday as Manchester United drew with Liverpool at Old Trafford.

The £89 million man produced a woeful performance, conceding the penalty that allowed James Milner to score the opener and later hauling Jordan Henderson to the ground in a move commonly seen in WWE.

The fact that Pogba was sporting yet another new haircut, and that his Twitter hashtag was shown on the electronic scoreboard inside the stadium, only set him up to be ridiculed on Twitter.

Article continues below

And fans wasted no time in trolling the Frenchman after his ridiculous handball in the penalty area in the 27th minute.

Pogba’s performances over the past two months have shown just why United forked out so much money to sign him, but he flopped on the big stage.

Article continues below

Pogba's handball

Things got heated

Of course, his display was a big talking point for Sky Sports’ analysts after the game. Graeme Souness, Thierry Henry and Jamie Carragher offered their thoughts and things got rather heated inside the studio.

Souness and Carragher, both former Liverpool players, had differing opinions on Pogba’s attempts to stop Dejan Lovren in the air.

Watch the incident below.

Fans were loving it

Fans quickly took to Twitter to express their delight at Carragher and Souness going at it.

Henry was close to laughing

Fans noticed that Henry, stuck in the middle, was close to laughter.

Transcript:

Carragher: Listen, Jose Mourinho probably knows his players, he’s not stupid. Lovren’s the best header so what does that tell you about what he thinks about Phil Jones and Rojo in the air?

Carragher: On the first two corners, Pogba didn’t lose his man, he got blocked off. That’s credit to Liverpool, maybe something they’ve worked on.

Souness: It’s not just about blocking, your starting position should be better. Pogba’s not blocked in the first instance. He’s blocked by his own player [for the penalty].

Carragher: But that’s not the right clip, he was blocked [by Liverpool] for the first two.

Souness: But surely the penalty is the important one. He wasn’t looking where the ball was and where the player was.

Who was in the right, Carragher or Souness? Let us know by leaving a comment below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms