Chelsea fans are anxiously waiting to see how the fractured relationship between Diego Costa and Antonio Conte pans out over the coming days.

The Spaniard has sparked doubts over how long the Blues can maintain their leading position on the Premier League table following reports of a rift between him and his manager.

The pair are thought to have fallen out after Conte sided with a club fitness coach over the striker when he complained of a back injury during training.

Costa – who leads the race for the Golden Boot this term having netted 14 goals from 19 appearances – is the last man Chelsea would want to lose at this stage of the campaign.

Talk of a move to China has been rife since news of the apparent rift emerged, but, according to the Daily Mail, Conte expects the 28-year-old to be back at work this week and available to face Hull on Sunday.

This follows reports Roman Abramovich has made it clear he wants his manager and star striker to kiss and make up following their disagreement.

The Russian billionaire has no intention of allowing Costa to leave – hardly a surprising stance given his contract is set to run until 2020.

Time will tell if the former Atletico Madrid star would really prefer the riches of China over west London, but for now his boss is unperturbed by the increasing lure of money in the Far East.

“I think we're a great club and it's a great honour to play for Chelsea and for this reason I don't see a threat from China for my players,” said Conte.

“The money is not everything. When you play for a great team like Chelsea, you must be pleased with your situation.

“The Premier League is really competitive. I think that the Premier League can attract every player because this league is the best in the world for a lot of positive things.

“For this reason, I repeat: these offers from China are not a threat for our league. Money is not everything in football. I don't worry about agents destabilising my players.”

It’s interesting Conte should say that given he only recently sold one of his senior players in Oscar to a Chinese Super League club.

However, the respective situations involving the Brazilian and Costa are profoundly different in terms of their status in the Chelsea squad.

Either way, this is unlikely to be the last we hear of the drama unfolding between the Blues frontman and his concerned employers.

