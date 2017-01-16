In partnership with the NFL in the UK

Cole Beasley.

Watch: Cole Beasley gets absolutely destroyed by huge Packers tackle

We are currently in the fourth quarter of the game between the Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers that is going down to the wire in Arlington right now.

But, despite the Cowboys comeback to tie the game, there is somehow we just have to talk about right now. 

And that is the fact that Cole Beasley is somehow still alive despite taking one of the biggest hits we have ever seen in post-season football. It is a miracle. Scroll down to check out a video of the tackle...

Be warned, this video contains footage that may cause intense sympathy pain with the Cowboys wide receiver.

And here is that bone-crushing tackle fittingly set to 'Here Comes the Boom' by Nelly, because it fits so damn perfectly.

Kentrell Brice nearly killed him. He spiked him head first into the turf. What a savage. Anyway, enjoy the rest of the game and let's see how this one ends. 

Topics:
Green Bay Packers
Superbowl
NFL Playoffs
Dez Bryant
Tony Romo
Dallas Cowboys
NFL

