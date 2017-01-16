Valtteri Bottas' proposed switch to Mercedes has been the subject of intense speculation over the last few weeks with the Finn being courted by the German manufacturer as a possible replacement for retired Formula One champion Nico Rosberg.

However, Bottas' current team Williams have stated that a decision regarding the future of their main driver is expected to be reached in the coming week, according to the Daily Mail.

The team's deputy principal Claire Williams made an announcement that the matter will be clarified sooner rather than later as to whether the 27-year-old will be allowed to make a switch to one of their F1 rivals.

With Mercedes desperate to add an experienced driver to partner Lewis Hamilton, Williams has acknowledged that negotiations have dragged on for longer than both parties would have liked.

The chief admitted that Bottas has a great opportunity in front of him but any deal regarding a possible move to the Constructor's Championship winners must support Williams' interest.

"It has been dragging on, an I think everyone wants to know," she told Sky Sports.

"It is a great opportunity for Valtteri, and he has given a lot to Williams.

"We've always said if we can make this happen on terms that are positive for Williams then it is probably the right thing to do.

"No one needs or wants a driver in your team that really wants to be somewhere else. It is not nice either to stop a driver who has such a great opportunity, particularly at this point of Valtteri's career, but it has to work for Williams and that is what we've been working hard on over the past six weeks.

"We are nearly there; we are at the tail end of it and hope we'll be able to make an announcement this coming week."

Massa

Williams are looking to retired racer Felipe Massa as a possible replacement for Bottas if the Finnish driver does decide to part ways.

In addition to securing the Brazilian veteran, the British constructor have also expressed interest in bringing former Mercedes employee Paddy Lowe into the team as their new technical director.

Williams added: "Of course someone like Paddy, now that he is available, is going to be appealing to us.

"He started his career at Williams - and what team wouldn't want someone like Paddy Lowe?"

