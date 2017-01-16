Marouane Fellaini is a player that can split opinion like no other.

Having recently penned a new one-year extension on his Manchester United deal, it's clear that Jose Mourinho rates him despite a rocky Old Trafford career to date.

However, this season has seen him come back to his best somewhat, and though fans weren't impressed with his introduction in place of Marcus Rashford against Liverpool, it seems that Jose Mourinho knew exactly what he was doing by bringing him on.

Article continues below

Liverpool took the lead midway through the first half thanks to James Milner's penalty, and it wasn't until Zlatan Ibrahimovic's late equaliser that United got a reward for their hard work.

Fellaini came on with just under 15 minutes to go, but his performance proved to be a sticking point for Reds boss Jurgen Klopp.

Article continues below

Speaking after the game, the former Borussia Dortmund man hit out at the Belgian international, and United in general, for their unattractive style of play and the tactics they resorted to to get something out of the game.

"When Fellaini came on, it wasn't football anymore. With all our problems, I'm proud of the boys today," Klopp said.

"In the end period of the game when United started playing long balls after 80 minutes of high intense football it is really hard.

"It is so intense. They play long balls, it was a wild game. There was a lot of action in the last few minutes. We were here to win the game, which is why we we are not 100% satisfied."

However, not everyone was unimpressed with the midfielder's appearance as he earned himself some high praise from the pundits sitting in the Sky Sports studio.

Former Liverpool stalwarts Jamie Redknapp and Jamie Carragher both felt that he changed the game, and weren't shy in their praise for him.

"I don’t think it was until Marouane Fellaini came on that they [United] looked like they’d get anything out of the game,” Redknapp said.

And Carragher added: “It was always going to be a problem for Liverpool when Fellaini came on and I think Liverpool, coming here before the game, would take a draw. But you’re disappointed at the end of the game the way it finished.”

So whatever your opinion of him, it seems he had quite the impact.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms