Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Marouane Fellaini.

Jurgen Klopp hits out at Man United for Marouane Fellaini's performance

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Marouane Fellaini is a player that can split opinion like no other.

Having recently penned a new one-year extension on his Manchester United deal, it's clear that Jose Mourinho rates him despite a rocky Old Trafford career to date.

However, this season has seen him come back to his best somewhat, and though fans weren't impressed with his introduction in place of Marcus Rashford against Liverpool, it seems that Jose Mourinho knew exactly what he was doing by bringing him on.

Article continues below

Liverpool took the lead midway through the first half thanks to James Milner's penalty, and it wasn't until Zlatan Ibrahimovic's late equaliser that United got a reward for their hard work.

Fellaini came on with just under 15 minutes to go, but his performance proved to be a sticking point for Reds boss Jurgen Klopp.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

WATCH: Cole Beasley gets destroyed by huge tackle

WATCH: Cole Beasley gets destroyed by huge tackle

WATCH: Aaron Rodgers proves why he's the best with perfect TD

WATCH: Aaron Rodgers proves why he's the best with perfect TD

Big Show shows off incredible physique in Twitter photo - fans can't believe it

Big Show shows off incredible physique in Twitter photo - fans can't believe it

WWE reportedly pick out huge WrestleMania 33 opponent for Shane McMahon

WWE reportedly pick out huge WrestleMania 33 opponent for Shane McMahon

Watch: Alexander-Arnold has Twitter in stitches with funny Man Utd ballboy incident

Watch: Alexander-Arnold has Twitter in stitches with funny Man Utd ballboy incident

Jurgen Klopp explains the reason he squared up to Jose Mourinho

Jurgen Klopp explains the reason he squared up to Jose Mourinho

Speaking after the game, the former Borussia Dortmund man hit out at the Belgian international, and United in general, for their unattractive style of play and the tactics they resorted to to get something out of the game.

"When Fellaini came on, it wasn't football anymore. With all our problems, I'm proud of the boys today," Klopp said.

"In the end period of the game when United started playing long balls after 80 minutes of high intense football it is really hard.

"It is so intense. They play long balls, it was a wild game. There was a lot of action in the last few minutes. We were here to win the game, which is why we we are not 100% satisfied."

However, not everyone was unimpressed with the midfielder's appearance as he earned himself some high praise from the pundits sitting in the Sky Sports studio.

Former Liverpool stalwarts Jamie Redknapp and Jamie Carragher both felt that he changed the game, and weren't shy in their praise for him.

"I don’t think it was until Marouane Fellaini came on that they [United] looked like they’d get anything out of the game,” Redknapp said.

And Carragher added: “It was always going to be a problem for Liverpool when Fellaini came on and I think Liverpool, coming here before the game, would take a draw. But you’re disappointed at the end of the game the way it finished.”

So whatever your opinion of him, it seems he had quite the impact.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Liverpool
Jose Mourinho
Football
Premier League
Wayne Rooney
Marouane Fellaini
Manchester United

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again