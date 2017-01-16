Triple-doubles for James Harden and Russell Westbrook as OKC and Houston win

Timberwolves (14-27) 87, Mavericks (13-27) 98

Wesley Matthews (19/7/1) led the Dallas Mavericks in scoring as Deron Williams' (13/4/10) double-double helped end the Timberwolves' winning streak. Dirk Nowitzki (17/6/2) was 7-14 from the field. Gorgui Dieng (18/9/3) led all scorers but the T-Wolves couldn't extend their run.

Knicks (18-23) 101, Raptors (27-13) 116

DeMar DeRozan (23/5/5) and Kyle Lowry (20/2/0) led the Toronto Raptors as they condemned the Knicks to their 10th loss in 12 outings. Jonas Valanciunas' (12/16/1) double-double helped the Canadian team stretch out to a huge 34 point lead at one stage. Carmelo Anthony (18/1/1) led New York. There was no Kristaps Porzingis.

Bucks (20-19) 98, Hawks (23-17) 111

Dwight Howard (16/14/2), Paul Millsap (18/8/5) and Kent Bazemore (24/2/1) saw off the Bucks as Atlanta picked up their eighth win in nine games. Giannis Antetokounmpo (33/8/6) had a game-high for Milwaukee.

Rockets (32-11) 137, Nets (8-32) 112

Another triple-double for James Harden (22/11/11) saw the Houston Rockets end their first losing streak of the season against the hapless Brooklyn Nets. Eric Gordon (24/3/3) and Trevor Ariza (23/8/2) were strong from range.Trevor Booker (18/5/2) led the Nets.

Thunder (25-17) 122, Kings (16-24) 118

Russell Westbrook's (36/11/10) 20th triple-double of the season came alongside a huge double-double from Enes Kanter (29/12/2) as the Thunder downed DeMarcus Cousins (31/11/7) and the Sacramento Kings.

Bulls (21-21) 108, Grizzlies (25-18) 104

A career-high night from Doug McDermott (31/6/0) took the Chicago Bulls back to .500. Jimmy Butler (16/8/6) had a solid all-around night. Mike Conley (28/5/8) and Marc Gasol (24/11/3) were big for Memphis.

Pistons (19-24) 102, Lakers (15-30) 97

Andre Drummond's (15/17/2) double-double - including a long half-court buzzer beater - and big scoring from Marcus Morris (23/9/1) and Tobias Harris (23/7/3) proved vital for Detroit as they beat the young Lakers. Lou Williams (26/3/4) and D'Angelo Russell (20/7/3) led L.A.