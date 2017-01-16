Super Sunday finally lived up to its name for once as Manchester United and Liverpool played out a thrilling 1-1 draw this weekend.

Liverpool took the lead through a first half James Milner penalty before Zlatan Ibrahimovic equalised late on for the hosts.

The game itself was full of talking points as both sides went at each other at full pelt, but there was a moment before kick off that largely went unnoticed at the time.

It's now not uncommon for TV stations to set up camp at the side of the pitch to preview the game while the teams run through their warms ups.

And of course the major danger of this means that the commentators and pundits doing the previews find themselves at the mercy of wayward balls flying at them from all angles.

Graeme Le Saux found himself the unwitting target on this occasion, but luckily for him Wayne Rooney as on hand to save the day.

Rooney started the game on the bench, and didn't do much when he was introduced, but his important intervention to prevent the former England left-back from taking a nasty hit to the head meant that his day wasn't wasted after all.

Le Saux seemed to see it coming but either frozen by fear (or the fact that he saw Rooney coming) stayed rooted to the spot.

But he gave a muted thanks to the Red Devils skipper as he walked away.

What players make of pundits standing on the pitch during the warm up is unknown, but it's not the first time that they've been targeted – purposefully or otherwise – as Robbie Savage can surely testify.

