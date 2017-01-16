Returning to your old stomping ground is never easy - just ask John Stones.

Manchester City travelled to Everton on Sunday afternoon in a game where the 22-year-old's highly-anticipated homecoming was a big talking point.

Stones joined the Citizens for £50 million last summer having spent three years at Goodison Park.

But his return was anything but a happy one, with City slumping to a humiliating 4-0 defeat and losing ground in the Premier League title race.

And on an individual basis, Stones had an absolute shocker.

While brilliant in possession, the Englishman made a number of costly defensive errors that put City's defence under considerable pressure.

In the second half, for example, he attempted a simple clearance but sliced the ball straight to Romelu Lukaku's feet inside the 18-yard box.

His biggest error came with mere minutes remaining of the game, though.

In the fourth minute of stoppage time, Stones made a hash of another clearance by kicking the ball straight at Seamus Coleman and gifting possession to youngster Ademola Lookman, who finished with aplomb.

Cameras quickly panned to Stones, who looked downbeat as he gazed at the turf.

Much of the analysis on Match of the Day was on the England international as a result, with Alan Shearer delivering a particularly damning verdict.

In the video below, Shearer slammed Stones for his performance's this season and, you might say, he absolutely nailed it.

SHEARER DESTROYS STONES

He said: "My concern with him - and I don't want to criticise him - [is that] he's 22 now, he's played nearly 100 Premier League games, and everyone keeps saying to me that he's going to be a top player.

"But I keep seeing John Stones make mistake after mistake after mistake."

Phil Neville then gave a counter-argument, saying: "He didn't make a mistake. He made one mistake where he failed to clear the ball and didn't get helped by his teammate."

But Shearer had the perfect response: "Phil, we could have showed four or five things on here today of John Stones making mistakes, diving in for tackles, late for tackles.

"I don't know what's happening with him at Manchester City, but I don't think he's improved as much as people think he has.

"If I'm a centre forward, a young guy, and I keep missing chances, I don't expect to be in the team. Eventually you're going to get left out. I keep seeing John Stones making mistakes, too often and too many times."

