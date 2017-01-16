Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

It's not been the best of weeks for Sergio Ramos.

Despite seeing his side progress in the Copa Del Rey at the expense of his former club Sevilla earlier in the week, he was on the receiving end of some outrageous abuse from his old fans.

Their reaction to his Panenka penalty caused him to speak out in the press about his treatment, though he had to be diplomatic as Real Madrid were returning to the Sanchez Pizjuain again this weekend for a La Liga tie.

Sadly for Ramos, though, he didn't get the last laugh as Sevilla ended Real's historic unbeaten run thanks to a goal from former Manchester City flop Stevan Jovetic.

But not only that, Ramos played a huge part in the defeat himself as he put through his own net in the 2-1 defeat.

Los Blancos were agonisingly close to extending the run, but threw away a one goal lead just five minutes from time, with the home side's fightback started by an unfortunate intervention from the former Sevilla star.

Former Real Madrid youth product Pablo Sarabia sent in a free kick from over on the right-hand touchline, and as it looked to be curling safely towards the arms of Keylor Navas, two Real defenders went steaming in to nod the ball to safety.

Unfortunately for Ramos, though, his head reached the ball first and all he could do is watch as he nodded it past his teammate and into the net.

Ramos has been booed mercilessly throughout the game by the home fans, who clearly hadn't forgiven him for his antics during the week.

A win would have sent Zinedine Zidane's men five points clear of Barcelona at the top of the table, but as a result they remain just two points clear of their arch rivals.

However, the win for Sevilla has seen them climb up to second, just a point behind Real, and has established them as a genuine contender for the title.

