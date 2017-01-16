Chelsea showed that there would be life after Diego Costa with another dominant performance over Leicester on Saturday night.

Two goals from Marcos Alonso and another from Pedro was enough for Antonio Conte's men to retain their stranglehold of the Premier League even without their talismanic forward.

Costa wasn't part of the squad that travelled to the King Power Stadium following a training ground bust-up with Conte earlier in the week.

Article continues below

After the game, the Chelsea boss tried to play down the incident but the Brazilian-born striker's immediate future at Stamford Bridge remains in doubt.

Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville gave his verdict on the situation on Sunday and admitted he was surprised that Costa had become unhappy at the club.

Article continues below

On the Gary Neville podcast, the former Manchester United full-back revealed that he had spoken to various Chelsea players a couple of weeks ago and claimed they were all singing Costa's praises regarding his attitude to training.

“I was speaking to a couple of Chelsea players a few weeks back," Neville said.

"They were saying ‘Costa is fantastic in training every single day - his spirit and personality is back'.

"When you heard the news it sounded like Chelsea were trying to self-harm – what are they doing?"

As it turned out, the Blues more than coped without their 14-goal front man and were rarely threatened by Claudio Ranieri's side.

Neville commended the way Conte's men professionally went about their business against the current champions.

He added: “I wondered how it would impact their performance against Leicester and fair do's to them.

"You could have switched off after the first goal as you knew they were going to win. They were in control. They were solid. If they lost, then Conte would have had serious questions to answer.”

Putting the Costa incident aside, it was a good weekend for Chelsea as results on Sunday also went their way.

Following Manchester City's heavy loss to Everton and Liverpool's draw at Old Trafford, Conte and co. have a seven-point lead at the top of the table after 21 matches.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms