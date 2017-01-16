Zlatan Ibrahimovic once again came to Manchester United's rescue against Liverpool on Super Sunday, the Swede scoring late on to secure an important point.

Wayne Rooney's cross into the 18-yard box found Marouane Fellaini, whose effort clipped the post and eventually found its way to Ibrahimovic to head past Simon Mignolet.

Cue a huge sigh of relief - and wild celebrations - at Old Trafford as United extended their unbeaten run in all competitions to 16 games.

Staying in the Premier League title race was ultimately the objective against Liverpool, with Jose Mourinho's men 12 points behind leaders Chelsea but still in with a chance.

Were it not for some tactical genius from Mourinho, though, United might have fallen to a damaging defeat.

With 14 minutes remaining and United 1-0 down, the Portuguese withdrew Matteo Darmian and threw on Fellaini to add another aerial presence.

But in a somewhat strange move, Mourinho also switched Henrikh Mkhitaryan - who started on the right wing - to left-back.

The change proved a masterstroke and United's manager has now explained why he switched Mkhitaryan to the opposite flank and in a more defensive role.

"When you have Antonio Valencia playing as a right winger you cannot defend with two players," he said. "You need that third player to give some cover inside and to keep some balances, and he (Darmian) did that well.

"But then losing, you take Darmian out and play Mkhitaryan left winger, covering a little bit and Valencia right winger, covering a little bit, and you risk everything.

"But I was watching the game, we were losing, I was looking always to the same side - I have a problem with my neck because I was always looking to the left side - and I watched so many yellow guys in front of me I thought let's go for it, let's try."

In a nutshell, Darmian was instructed not to attack to allow Valencia the freedom to bomb forward, but with United trailing 1-0, Mourinho needed someone at left-back who could push forward.

And so he moved Mkhitaryan in the knowledge that he would add the same level of threat down the left as Valencia would down the right.

Far from conventional, but it worked a charm.

