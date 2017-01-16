Carmelo Anthony's future with the New York Knicks has come under increased scrutiny in recent weeks.

Following a promising start to the season as the team went 16-13 to sit fourth in the Eastern Conference, the Knickerbockers have fallen off a cliff and lost 10 of their previous 12, leaving them 2.5 games behind the 8th placed Chicago Bulls on 18-23.

The small forward has been made the poster boy of New York's underperforming era and it appears the fans have finally turned on the player who was supposed to make the franchise one of the NBA's elites when he arrived from Denver in 2011.

Melo was booed at Madison Square Garden after throwing up an airball during the 104-89 win against the Chicago Bulls - where he shot 10-19 for 23 points - this came 24 hours after his lacklustre defence allowed T.J. McConnell to nail a game-winning buzzer-beater for the Philadelphia 76ers.

The three-time Olympic Gold medalist was angry about being frozen out of the Knicks' final play as the ball made its way to Kristaps Porzingis, who was having a torrid night, and the Latvian could only airball his three-point attempt.

However, with the sophomore center being seen as the leader of a new era for New York basketball, Melo is losing his spot at the head of the table. Despite having a No Trade Clause in his contract, the forward has spoken openly about his future in the Big Apple.

According to Charley Rosen, a former assistant coach to Phil Jackson in his ABA days and respected NBA analyst, there are only two teams the 32-year-old would be happy to join.

Those franchises are the Cleveland Cavaliers and L.A. Clippers. A move to either would see the former scoring champion swallow his pride, admitting his time in New York was a failure and acknowledging that he would no longer be the first option.

It will be interesting to see whether Rosen's claims come to fruition, but it appears the future of Anthony will be the major talking point ahead of the trade deadline on February 23.