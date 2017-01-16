Life at the top is tough, and not everybody is cut out for it. With everybody gunning for you, it can be easy to crack under the pressure.

During Chelsea's recent 13-game unbeaten streak, so much was made of the record that they lost against Tottenham in a match that would have extended it to 14.

And while Chelsea are no strangers to life at the top of the table, it's been a while since they were there with any meaningful momentum behind them and some involved in the game are waiting for them to slip up.

At least that's what former Blues stopper Petr Cech is waiting for, as he does't think they'll be able to cope with the chasing pack that are mounting behind them.

Having beaten Swansea 4-0 over the weekend, Cech believes that Arsenal have managed to get their own title credentials back on track as they look to make up the eight points that Chelsea have on them.

Cech knows all about the pressure at the top, having been there four times already with the Blues, and he is now hoping to stop his former club in its tracks.

“We need to win these games as you can’t let them have the advantage of making the gap bigger, Cech said as per the Mirror.

“If everyone gets points Chelsea feels the pressure from behind. This is ­probably the better scenario for those of us who are chasing.”

The win over the Swans was Arsenal's first away victory in four games, and Cech went on to express his delight at how his teammates pushed on to go for a blowout scoreline.

“This is what I like the most about our win – at 2-0 we didn’t stop and just defend our lead, we continued to play."

