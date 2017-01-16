Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Petr Cech.

Petr Cech aims dig at former club Chelsea over title challenge

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Life at the top is tough, and not everybody is cut out for it. With everybody gunning for you, it can be easy to crack under the pressure.

During Chelsea's recent 13-game unbeaten streak, so much was made of the record that they lost against Tottenham in a match that would have extended it to 14.

And while Chelsea are no strangers to life at the top of the table, it's been a while since they were there with any meaningful momentum behind them and some involved in the game are waiting for them to slip up.

Article continues below

At least that's what former Blues stopper Petr Cech is waiting for, as he does't think they'll be able to cope with the chasing pack that are mounting behind them.

Having beaten Swansea 4-0 over the weekend, Cech believes that Arsenal have managed to get their own title credentials back on track as they look to make up the eight points that Chelsea have on them.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

WATCH: Cole Beasley gets destroyed by huge tackle

WATCH: Cole Beasley gets destroyed by huge tackle

The Raiders have come to a big decision on their NFL future

The Raiders have come to a big decision on their NFL future

Big Show shows off incredible physique in Twitter photo - fans can't believe it

Big Show shows off incredible physique in Twitter photo - fans can't believe it

WWE reportedly pick out huge WrestleMania 33 opponent for Shane McMahon

WWE reportedly pick out huge WrestleMania 33 opponent for Shane McMahon

Wayne Rooney saved Graeme Le Saux from humiliation before Liverpool game

Wayne Rooney saved Graeme Le Saux from humiliation before Liverpool game

Jurgen Klopp hits out at Man United for Marouane Fellaini's performance

Jurgen Klopp hits out at Man United for Marouane Fellaini's performance

Cech knows all about the pressure at the top, having been there four times already with the Blues, and he is now hoping to stop his former club in its tracks.

“We need to win these games as you can’t let them have the advantage of making the gap bigger, Cech said as per the Mirror.

“If everyone gets points Chelsea feels the pressure from behind. This is ­probably the better scenario for those of us who are chasing.”

Swansea City v Arsenal - Premier League

The win over the Swans was Arsenal's first away victory in four games, and Cech went on to express his delight at how his teammates pushed on to go for a blowout scoreline.

“This is what I like the most about our win – at 2-0 we didn’t stop and just defend our lead, we continued to play."

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
David Luiz
Chelsea
Alexis Sanchez
Football
Mesut Özil
Petr Cech
Premier League
Arsenal

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again